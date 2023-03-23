In the department of Cesar, the National Registry of Civil Status registers a total of 59,855 processed digital IDs, as part of the new digital identity in Colombia.

The document can be downloaded to the mobile device and can be used in the next territorial elections on October 29.

Since December 5, 2021, this process began in the country at the headquarters of the National Registry of Civil Status in Valledupar and the 30 Integrated Service Stations (EIS) installed throughout the department. The objective is to facilitate and expedite the identification processes within the framework of the electoral organization.

REGISTERED BANKNOTES

The delegate of the Registrar’s Office in Cesar, César Acuña, informed that in Valledupar to date more than 6,997 ballots have been registered for the upcoming territorial elections.

He explained that with this process, Colombian citizens residing in Colombia, who wish to vote in a place close to their place of residence, register their citizenship card with the electoral official to be included in the census and thus be able to exercise the right to vote.

