News from our newspaper (Reporter Ma Jing) The 2023 Beijing New Year’s Shopping Festival kicked off yesterday and will last until February 5, 2023. More than 60 business districts and more than a thousand brand companies in the city have joined hands to create urban characteristic consumption activities with a Beijing New Year flavor, so that the majority of citizens in Beijing can celebrate the New Year warmly.

According to reports, the 2023 Beijing New Year’s Shopping Festival is a key New Year’s Eve event in Beijing’s consumption season. Four active sections. The “Jingxing Choice” section recommends interesting locations, scenes, and business districts to consumers in the city; the “Jingjing Taste” section will launch a New Year’s food consumption map, and will also launch a “New Year’s must-see card” through the short video platform. The topic of “Beijing Taste and Food”; the “Jingxin Youyoung” section will focus on displaying time-honored brands and intangible cultural heritage, trendy products, as well as temple fairs, Lantern Festival lantern riddles, commodity exhibitions, etc.; feast.

During the New Year’s Shopping Festival, many business districts in Beijing will hold exhibitions and promotions full of New Year’s flavor. Business districts such as CapitaMall·Sun Palace and Beijing Impression City Shopping Center gather many time-honored enterprises, displaying bone carvings, interior paintings, dough figurines, rabbit children, dough figurines, paper-cutting and other well-known intangible cultural heritage skills; Lize Paradise Street will open the “Paradise Street “Wonderful Meeting” activities; shopping malls such as Shuang’an Shopping Center, Wangfujing Department Store, Haidian CapitaLand Crystal Shopping Center, Daxing Joy Spring Breeze, etc. also launched New Year’s goods sales activities.

In terms of online consumption, during the New Year’s Day, the “Jingyixuan” platform will introduce a series of time-honored brands, famous, high-quality and special new products to promote the integrated development of online and offline commodity consumption; Key merchants and brands cooperate to create an exclusive special sale New Year’s goods festival venue; Alibaba launches the Metaverse New Year’s goods festival, opening more than 10 special New Year’s goods stalls in provinces and cities, consumers can buy a variety of physical New Year’s goods and exchange 30 special virtual New Year’s goods. The New Year’s Shopping Festival will also cover platforms such as Suning.com, Tmall Supermarket, and What’s Worth Buying.

In addition, performance venues such as Mei Lanfang Grand Theatre, Jixiang Grand Theater, and Capital Cinema will launch WeChat official accounts to send tickets, flash sales of good shows and other benefits to provide citizens with a more favorable and convenient experience of viewing art.

