Home News More than 60 business districts and more than a thousand brand companies join hands with the 2023 Beijing New Year’s Shopping Festival to present a feast of last year’s taste
News

More than 60 business districts and more than a thousand brand companies join hands with the 2023 Beijing New Year’s Shopping Festival to present a feast of last year’s taste

by admin
More than 60 business districts and more than a thousand brand companies join hands with the 2023 Beijing New Year’s Shopping Festival to present a feast of last year’s taste

Original title: 2023 Beijing New Year’s Shopping Festival presents a feast of last year’s taste

News from our newspaper (Reporter Ma Jing) The 2023 Beijing New Year’s Shopping Festival kicked off yesterday and will last until February 5, 2023. More than 60 business districts and more than a thousand brand companies in the city have joined hands to create urban characteristic consumption activities with a Beijing New Year flavor, so that the majority of citizens in Beijing can celebrate the New Year warmly.

According to reports, the 2023 Beijing New Year’s Shopping Festival is a key New Year’s Eve event in Beijing’s consumption season. Four active sections. The “Jingxing Choice” section recommends interesting locations, scenes, and business districts to consumers in the city; the “Jingjing Taste” section will launch a New Year’s food consumption map, and will also launch a “New Year’s must-see card” through the short video platform. The topic of “Beijing Taste and Food”; the “Jingxin Youyoung” section will focus on displaying time-honored brands and intangible cultural heritage, trendy products, as well as temple fairs, Lantern Festival lantern riddles, commodity exhibitions, etc.; feast.

During the New Year’s Shopping Festival, many business districts in Beijing will hold exhibitions and promotions full of New Year’s flavor. Business districts such as CapitaMall·Sun Palace and Beijing Impression City Shopping Center gather many time-honored enterprises, displaying bone carvings, interior paintings, dough figurines, rabbit children, dough figurines, paper-cutting and other well-known intangible cultural heritage skills; Lize Paradise Street will open the “Paradise Street “Wonderful Meeting” activities; shopping malls such as Shuang’an Shopping Center, Wangfujing Department Store, Haidian CapitaLand Crystal Shopping Center, Daxing Joy Spring Breeze, etc. also launched New Year’s goods sales activities.

See also  Increase in electricity and gas, Coldiretti "+ 19% milk to + 9.8% biscuits"

In terms of online consumption, during the New Year’s Day, the “Jingyixuan” platform will introduce a series of time-honored brands, famous, high-quality and special new products to promote the integrated development of online and offline commodity consumption; Key merchants and brands cooperate to create an exclusive special sale New Year’s goods festival venue; Alibaba launches the Metaverse New Year’s goods festival, opening more than 10 special New Year’s goods stalls in provinces and cities, consumers can buy a variety of physical New Year’s goods and exchange 30 special virtual New Year’s goods. The New Year’s Shopping Festival will also cover platforms such as Suning.com, Tmall Supermarket, and What’s Worth Buying.

In addition, performance venues such as Mei Lanfang Grand Theatre, Jixiang Grand Theater, and Capital Cinema will launch WeChat official accounts to send tickets, flash sales of good shows and other benefits to provide citizens with a more favorable and convenient experience of viewing art.

(Editors in charge: Meng Zhu, Gao Xing)

Share for more people to see

You may also like

Competition cribs Fvg, the photos of the readers

Rob Brezsny Leo Horoscope December 29, 2022/January 3,...

The third new crown oral drug was approved...

3.1 magnitude earthquake off Pesaro

The top 100 private enterprises in Sanxiang are...

Tricolor arrows, double appointment in the skies of...

During the New Year’s Day holiday, Beijing’s sunshine...

Stop petrol discount and increase in motorways: sting...

The blood bank is urgent! Call on citizens...

Rob Brezsny Libra Horoscope December 29, 2022/January 3,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy