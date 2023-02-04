Within a month it will be announced who were selected in the ‘Families on their Land’ program.

A total of 697 families from the rural area of ​​Santa Marta will be benefited by Social Prosperity within the framework of the ‘Familias en su Tierra, Fest IX’ program, which aims to contribute to the socioeconomic stabilization of households that have been victims of forced displacement.

This has four established components such as ‘Harvesting my garden’, ‘Living my house’, ‘Producing my home’ and ‘Social and community strengthening’. Families must meet a series of requirements, such as being registered in the Single Registry of Victims, the Sisbén score, not having received any benefits from other programs of this entity and living in a rural area of ​​the capital of Magdalena.

Throughout the process they will also have the support of the district administration.

Likewise, inhabitants of the townships of Bonda and Guachaca, among others, were presented for the pre-registration of the program between January 31, February 1 and 2; through the Administrative Department for Social Prosperity and the Mayor’s Office.

Through the High Council for Peace and Post-Conflict and the Secretariat for Economic Development and Competitiveness, the beneficiary families will have the support and guidance of the District Administration.

One of the first components that make up this program is ‘Harvesting My Garden’, which is based on providing access to food for self-consumption through the ‘Learning by Doing’ methodology, achieving the implementation of healthy consumption habits.



The program has four components in which it will provide families with a good economic strengthening.

On the other hand, there is ‘Vivir mi Casa’, basically it stands out for improving the habitability conditions of the house through physical improvements or endowments, with locative adjustments or repairs. Next, ‘Producing my home’, which is known for the implementation of productive projects to improve living conditions through advice and support for income generation, providing households with a good economic strengthening.

Finally, ‘Social and Community Strengthening’, based on contributing to the repair of the social fabric through accompaniment in the formulation of a life plan and community integration.

The Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta will continue to establish efforts and actions that contribute to the improvement of the living conditions of citizens.