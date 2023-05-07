More than 68,200 gang members have been captured during the Exception Regime

The security authorities reported that since the beginning of the Exception Regime, more than 68,200 gang members have been captured, as part of the strategies implemented by the Government to curb crime rates in the country.

In addition, more than 2,700 weapons, 6.2 tons of drugs, 3,610 vehicles, more than 16,500 cell phones and a total of $3 million dollars in cash have also been seized.

For its part, the positive results of the government’s strategies are undeniable, since El Salvador is only 4 days away from registering a year without homicides, a historic milestone in terms of public security.