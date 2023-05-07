Home » More than 68,200 gang members have been captured during the Exception Regime
News

More than 68,200 gang members have been captured during the Exception Regime

by admin
More than 68,200 gang members have been captured during the Exception Regime

The security authorities reported that since the beginning of the Exception Regime, more than 68,200 gang members have been captured, as part of the strategies implemented by the Government to curb crime rates in the country.

In addition, more than 2,700 weapons, 6.2 tons of drugs, 3,610 vehicles, more than 16,500 cell phones and a total of $3 million dollars in cash have also been seized.

For its part, the positive results of the government’s strategies are undeniable, since El Salvador is only 4 days away from registering a year without homicides, a historic milestone in terms of public security.

See also  Prosecutor's Office accuses former congressman Tiberio Villareal Ramos of massacre

You may also like

Gallery: Linnamäe had a song and flower day

Checo Pérez achieves pole position and leads the...

Mage Wins the 149th Running of the Kentucky...

Yi Lianhong emphasized at the symposium on the...

Authorities recapture a dangerous terrorist from the 18S...

The Vallenato Festival revealed how much money the...

Against British monarchy: Jamaica government plans referendum for...

They rescue a man who fell to the...

Edwin Galeano Popular Music – El Diario

Search for missing persons with helicopter over Derendingen...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy