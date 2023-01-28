The reporter learned from the Chongqing Traffic Patrol Corps that during the Spring Festival holiday, more than 700 cases of drunk driving were seized in the city, including 590 cases of drunk driving and 113 cases of drunk driving.

During the Spring Festival, the traffic and patrol police in Chongqing made every effort to carry out intensive rectification actions against drunk driving. The city rolled out fixed checkpoints and mobile inspections every day, and increased the inspection of drunk driving in key time periods such as early morning, afternoon, and night, as well as in key areas such as dining and entertainment gathering places, especially for The risk of drinking driving in rural areas is prominent. On the basis of setting up no less than 125 drinking driving checkpoints in urban areas, 120 additional drinking driving checkpoints in rural areas are set up every day, and township road safety offices, rural police stations, rural persuasion stations and other rural “6+ 5” support forces to go to work, instigate village cadres to come to preach and teach, encourage the masses to actively report drunk driving, rely on rural “big speakers” and display screens to continue to carry out bright screen and sound actions, and increase exposure to typical cases of drunk driving. Strengthen deterrence warnings.

Chongqing traffic police remind:The city’s traffic and patrol police will continue to consolidate and maintain the momentum and strength of the high-pressure and strict control of drunk driving and drunk driving. The majority of drivers should always keep in mind “Don’t drink while driving, don’t drive after drinking.” I also hope that relatives and friends will remind each other: reunite happily and go home safely!

(Photo provided by Chongqing Traffic Patrol Corps)