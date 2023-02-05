A total of 750 businessmen attended the event through the ‘Santa Marta + Formal + Competitive Strategy’, accompanied by Mayor Virna Johnson and led by the Secretary for Economic Development and Competitiveness. Through two days in tents and stands located on the outskirts of the old San Juan de Dios hospital, they received entrepreneurs and businessmen.

This, in order to provide guidance from the human talent of the Santa Marta Chamber of Commerce for Magdalena, the Santa Marta sectional DIAN, the Colombian National Army, the Colombian National Navy, Colombian Migration, the Caribbean Naval Force , the Coast Guard, Diving and Rescue Station, Promotora Rodadero, the Fire Department, the Civil Defense, the Special Voluntary Rescue Corps, CREW, the Sayco Organization and Acinpro; DADSA and the secretariats of Finance, Social Promotion, Health, the companies Air-E and Essmar ESP.

The officials provided advice and support to the companies and entrepreneurs who attended the event.

“All the institutions are one to provide the service and serve all businessmen, because we seek to have a positive business scheme that attracts investment and well-being for Samarians, residents and tourists,” said Secretary of Economic Development and Competitiveness, Iván Calderón.



In accompaniment with the National Navy of Colombia, this event was held to benefit 750 companies.

On the other hand, Calderón highlighted that the Santa Marta + Formal + Competitive strategy is headed by the mayor of the city, Virna Johnson, who provides this space to contribute to development and help formalize businessmen and entrepreneurs in Santa Marta. “This helps us create a positive business scheme, so that through action, more employment and well-being are generated for Samarian citizens,” said the official.

Likewise, the public accountant, Luisa Jiménez, expressed her congratulations to the officials for approaching the companies to provide advice, offer them the support they require to improve security and communication before the entities.