More than 700,000 people in the US are without electricity – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador young adult territory

More than 700,000 people in the US are without electricity

This fact occurs after the strong storms registered in the US, where more than 2,000 flights were also delayed or canceled this Monday after the heavy rains that hit part of the country, mainly the southeast and the Ohio Valley.

The delays are after this natural phenomenon will affect parts of Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi and the Ohio Valley on Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center.

Data from FlightAware showed that as of Monday morning, 1,400 flights into, into or out of the United States were delayed and another 660 were cancelled.

United Airlines was the US national airline that suffered the worst. About 6% of its schedule, or 174 flights, was canceled and another 4%, or 137 flights, were delayed until 9 a.m. ET. Delta was not far behind, with 4% (157 flights) of its schedule canceled and 5% (198 flights) delayed.

The three US airports most affected this Monday morning are the main hubs of United or Delta operations: Newark Liberty (New Jersey), LaGuardia (New York) and Hartsfield-Jackson (Atlanta).

Authorities also warned of a severe heat wave with watches across much of Texas, as well as parts of Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee.

