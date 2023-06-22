More than 800 athletes confirmed for the V South American Beach Games 2023

The days on the calendar are being crossed out and the anxiety of more than 800 athletes from 14 countries of the continent, for the V South American Games in Playa Santa Marta 2023 to begin is greater.

the sand samaria is ready and after closing of nominal registrations it was known that there will be 829 athletes who will be contesting the medals in the 14 sports.

Colombia, as host country, with 51 women and 65 men, it will have the largest delegation, followed by Venezuela that will arrive in Santa Marta with 114 athletes64 men and 50 women, and the podium of the delegations with the most representatives is completed by Argentina, which will participate with 107 athletes, 46 women and 62 men.

On the other hand, the countries with fewer athletes are Suriname, with 4: 3 men and 1 woman, and Aruba and Curaçao, with 7: 4 men and 3 women each.

Regarding participation, Argentina is the only country that will be present in all sports and in both branches, while Colombia will only be absent in women’s rowing, Venezuela in Water Skiing and Chile in Beach Soccer and Beach Wrestling.

Several sports will have only one representative per country, Colombia Men’s Rowing, Curacao Men’s Open Water and Ecuador in men’s skateboarding.

The competitions will take place in 6 stages around the city, they will begin on July 14 and will last until the 21st of the same month.

