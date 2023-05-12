More than 9 million people cannot buy medicines in Venezuela due to their low salaries – EntornoInteligente

Some 9.3 million people in Venezuela have some type of health problem and they do not have access to medicines due to low purchasing power, which forces them to prioritize the purchase basically of food, said this Thursday the lawyer Natasha Saturno, coordinator of the Human Rights Enforceability Unit of the NGO Acción Solidaria.

“This tells us about a situation (…) that is difficult but also justifies the need to maintain our humanitarian programs“, affirmed the human rights defender during the presentation of an assessment of the Humanitarian Response Program in Health of Acción Solidaria.

He pointed out that, given the lack of economic resources, almost 90% of Venezuelans depend on the public health system, which lives a “collapse situation“, which is one of the”more evident and clear faces of the crisis».

In this sense, the founder and president of Acción Solidaria, Feliciano Reyna, assured that a good part of the population is experiencing a “critical situation (…) in terms of their right to health”. He indicated that, from 2016 -when the program began- to 2023, the NGO has received 314 tons of aid from its allied organizations abroad and in the country, mainly medical treatments and supplies. According to reports from 58 of the 137 Acción Solidaria allied organizations that distribute this aid in the country, attention has been given to “more than 775,000 people with treatments” since 2018, of which “426,000, 55%, are womenReina pointed out. In addition, the group of Venezuelans over 55 years of age is the one that “more needs support” due to pathologies such as hypertension and diabetes, as well as respiratory and other types of problems. See also Jin Renqing, former minister of the Ministry of Finance of the Communist Party of China, died in fire | fire | passed away “We are making a training effort so that the 137 report“, added the activist, with which it will be possible to know the full scope of the humanitarian response.

ORIGINAL LINK: More than 9 million people cannot buy medicines in Venezuela due to low wages – LaPatilla.com (awsccs2.com)