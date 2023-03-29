The President of the Republic, Nayib Bukele, reacted this Tuesday to the results of the most recent survey presented by the CID-Gallup polling house.

According to CID-Gallup, one in 100 Salvadorans has cited violence as the country’s main problem. «In which until a few years ago it was the most dangerous country in the world. Thank God,” added the president.

According to the pollster, more than 90% of the population gives its approval to the Exception Regime, which after one year leaves important results in terms of security.

Salvadorans continue to highlight the strategies of the current Government of the Republic.

The emergency regime, which President Bukele implemented exactly one year ago, is well received by the population, since according to what the citizens perceive, those who are considered the main responsible for the fact that the country was immersed for years have been attacked in a wave of violence and crime, the gangs.