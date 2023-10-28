More than 9,000 attorneys, defenders and representatives will monitor the elections

Regional elections are approaching in Colombia, in which citizens will elect their next mayors, governors, councillors, councilors and deputies. To guarantee a transparent development of the elections on Sunday, October 29, officials from different control organizations will be deployed throughout the national territory.

The Attorney General’s Office (PGN) announced that, ahead of the elections, it strengthened its capabilities to exercise preventive surveillance, which is why it will assign 3,100 officials from the entity to accompany voters during election day. Likewise, another 3,000 workers from the different legal entities will be distributed in the country’s voting stations as surveillance.

Finally, 3,600 people from the Ombudsman’s Office will be present at the electoral contest. In total, 9,700 officials from these entities will guarantee the participation of Colombians in the regional elections, so that they can exercise their right to vote without problem.

However, the surveillance work of the attorneys, defenders and representatives will go beyond voting time; They will also accompany the vote counting and scrutiny processes, to ensure their transparency and that citizens receive the correct results. In fact, there will be people assigned to cover the 2,904 scrutiny commissions set up for the elections.

Coverage throughout the national territory

According to the coordinator of the Electoral Surveillance Unit of the Attorney General’s Office, José María Sarmiento, cited by the Attorney General’s Office in a statement, with the deployment of all officials it is expected to achieve coverage of 85% of all voting stations installed in the country, which will be 12,922.

The rest will have the surveillance of other authorities that will also be distributed throughout the national territory, since more than 120,000 soldiers of the National Army will guarantee security during the day, of which 86,802 will be monitoring 4,611 voting stations, according to what the Army reported in a statement.

“The National Army of Colombia continues to work for the benefit of the communities of the national territory, through the development of military operations, the security and well-being of the country’s inhabitants, placing special emphasis on supporting the democratic days,” the Army said. In communication.

Additionally, Colonel Henry Yesid Bello Cubides, National Deputy Chief of the Police Service and Manager of the Democracy 2023 Plan, after the installation of the Institutional Command Post (PMI), reported that 80,000 members of the National Police will exercise control and surveillance during the elections. . “For this purpose, all human talent and logistical capabilities are available, providing support to each of the candidates, both locally and regionally,” said the colonel.

For its part, the PGN explained that, in the event that voters are victims or witnesses of irregular events in which the rights to elect and be elected are violated, the officials of the Attorney General’s Office, Ombudsman’s Office and Person’s Office will be in the capacity to receive your complaints and claims in this regard, and respond to your requests.

The Public Ministry also reported that through the entity’s website www.procuraduria.gov.co, complaints and complaints regarding the conduct of the elections are also received. Likewise, the line (601) 5878750 will be available to respond to citizens’ complaints, if actions by servers that affect the free exercise of voting are detected.

Voters may also make their complaints known by dialing #623. Through this line they will come into contact with the Immediate Unit Against Electoral Crimes (Uriel), made up of officials from the Police, the Attorney General’s Office, the Public Ministry and the Ministry of Defense. With Infobae

Related

Share this: Facebook

X

