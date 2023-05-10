More than a hundred children participated in the Läänemaa interschool football tournament

13
On Friday, the Haapsalu artificial turf field hosted Läänemaa II grade boys and girls in an inter-school football competition.
88 boys and 37 girls from eight schools participated in the tournament, which was held in cooperation with the Läänemaa School Sports Association, Haapsalu City Primary School and the Estonian Football Association.
To read the article, order a day ticket, digital package or log in in!
See also Train K226 has been supplied with supplies, netizens have personally restored the stranded for 48 hours-Characters