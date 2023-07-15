Home » More than a hundred people attended at the Comfacesar Labor Inclusion Fair
More than a hundred people attended at the Comfacesar Labor Inclusion Fair

Registration of resume, application for vacancies and job orientation, were part of the services offered to more than 100 people with disabilities attending the Labor Inclusion Fair, held this Thursday by the Comfacesar Employment Management and Placement Agency.

The event carried out with the support of the Ministry of Labor, the Public Employment Service, the Mayor’s Office of Valledupar, the Government of Cesar and the Mercy Corps International Agency, had as its main objective linking companies so that they become inclusive by placing workers this population and thus join efforts to improve the social fabric of the region.

Comfacesar’s Operations and Commercial Deputy Director, Rosa Elvira Ustariz, stated that the Fund is clear about its role as a fundamental actor to generate opportunities for insertion into the labor market: “And reduce the high rates of unemployment in the country. With these initiatives we intend to create awareness, especially among employers, that people with disabilities have the skills to carry out multiple tasks efficiently and with a high degree of responsibility”.

In turn, Jesús Eduardo Aroca, who attended the conference, said that: “This seems necessary so that all people with disabilities can show their abilities, willingness and skills in the workplace. The territorial entities should place greater emphasis on opening these spaces, because this is a fight that we have been giving and claiming some spaces for ourselves”.

During the Inclusion Fair, the companies Banco Agrario, Mi Nona Café, El Rey meat store and Imagen Radiológica y Diagnóstica SAS were recognized, which have been linking this population to their staff.

Comfacesar, through its Employment Management and Placement Agency, has been promoting initiatives and betting on programs that help to impact the high unemployment rates in the region, also providing subsidies and training opportunities to the unemployed population.

