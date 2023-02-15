Agustín Codazzi, San Diego, La Paz, Manaure, Pueblo Bello and Valledupar, are the municipalities where the 150 new uniformed officers who will make up the force that will arrive in Cesar will be distributed thanks to the creation of the Metropolitan Police.

In a recent visit made by the Secretary of the Departmental Government, Eduardo Esquivel López, to the National Directorate of the Police in the city of Bogotá, tasks and actions were arranged to start up the headquarters of the Valledupar Metropolitan Police. At the same time, the senior officials of the institution were contextualized about the start of the project to adapt urban spaces, access roads and connection to public services, which is estimated to end during the first half of this year.

Esquivel López also said that there will be a colonel assigned to the Metropolitan Police and will have full autonomy to manage security in these municipalities.

The Departmental Government Secretary recalled that, in the adaptation of urban spaces and access roads to the headquarters of the Metropolitan Police, located in the San Fernando neighborhood of Valledupar, the Government invests about $8,000 million.

The complementary works, such as the adaptation of urban spaces and access roads, public service networks, will begin to be executed in less than ten days, to advance quickly and facilitate the entry into operation of the Valledupar Metropolitan Police.

Related