More than a thousand cases of dengue have been reported in Neiva

The Huilense capital, Neiva, is on alert due to the growing outbreak of dengue that has especially affected the downtown area of ​​the city.

During epidemiological week 29, the Neiva Ministry of Health issued a notification about a significant increase in reported cases of this disease, exceeding the figure of one thousand cases. Among the most vulnerable and affected populations by this outbreak, the segments of early childhood, childhood and adolescence stand out.

Faced with this situation, the Ministry of Health undertakes action measures with the aim of counteracting the spread of dengue. The focus of these initiatives goes beyond schools and homes, reaching various institutions and businesses that operate in the area, such as health care establishments and tire repair shops, among others.

The main emphasis is on collecting junk items that could serve as potential breeding grounds for disease-carrying mosquitoes. The Ministry of Health has deployed specific activities aimed at eliminating these hatcheries, seeking to guarantee a safe environment for students and the community in general.

Neiva’s Secretary of Health, Lucelys del Carmen Bolaños, emphasized the importance of these preventive measures: “In our prevention campaigns, we are carrying out activities focused on collecting these useless objects, thus contributing to the creation of safe spaces for Our students. We have also noticed in our home visits that some families continue to store water improperly, which encourages mosquito breeding. For this reason, we reiterate the importance of keeping the containers adequately covered and of carrying out weekly washings”.