More than a thousand doses applied during the Third National Vaccination Day 2023 in Yopal – news

The Municipal Health Secretariat, through the Expanded Immunization Program (PAI); This weekend, the Third National Vaccination Day “Vaccines save lives” was held, with the purpose of starting, continuing or completing the vaccination scheme, which allows preventing diseases and avoiding death.

The activity began at 8:00 in the morning with an opening ceremony from the Progreso II neighborhood and ended at 4:00 in the afternoon on Saturday, July 29, obtaining as a result 1,063 people vaccinated, in the 14 authorized points.

The day was aimed at the following population with vaccines such as:

· Boys and girls under 6 years of age, for Tuberculosis, Polio, Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, Rubella, Measles, Mumps, Yellow Fever, Hepatitis A and B, Rotavirus, Pneumococcus.

· Boys and girls from 6 months to 2 years, 11 months and 29 days, for Modern Pediatric Vaccine – COVID-19.

· 18-month-old boys and girls, for reinforcement of Triple viral (Measles-Rubella-Mumps) and first reinforcement with Pentavalent instead of DPT.

· Boys and girls from 2 to 5 years old, for reinforcement of Triple viral (Measles-Rubella-Mumps).

· Boys and Girls from 3 to 13 years old (born in 2010 to 2019) for, Additional dose of Measles Rubella and susceptible population for Triple viral.

· Girls from 9 to 17 years old, for Human Papilloma Virus (HPV).

· Women of childbearing age from 10 to 49 years, for TD (Adult Tetanus and Diphtheria Toxoid).

· Pregnant women from the 12th week of gestation, for the COVID-19 vaccine.

· Pregnant women from the 26th week of gestation, for Tdap (Tetanus, Diphtheria, Acellular Pertussis).

· Susceptible population older than 1 year, for yellow fever.

· Population from 12 to 17 years old, for COVID -19: booster dose.

· Population 18 years and older, for COVID-19: booster doses as appropriate.

· Prioritized Groups: Human Talent in health; population with chronic diseases or with affectation to the immune system and over 60 years of age for additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine, for additional dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

HPV Vaccination Days

The Municipal Health Secretariat has also been working in the Educational Institutions of Yopal, to vaccinate girls from 9 to 17 against the Human Papilloma Virus, with the purpose of preventing cervical cancer; this thanks to the articulation with the Municipal Education Secretariat.

So far in 2023, 2,425 girls have been vaccinated against HPV and schools have received the following:

1. IE ITEY

2. IE Manuela Beltran

3. IE Luis Hernandez Vargas

4. IE Llano Lindo

5. IE Social Center

6. IE El Paraíso

7. IE La Esmeralda

8. Megacolegio El Progreso Commune V

9. IE Environmental Technician San Mateo

10. IE Lucila Piragauta

11. IE La Campina

12. Pedagogical Alliance College

13. Comprehensive High School of Knowledge

14. Los Llanos Gym

15. Antonio Narino School

16. Liceo Semillero de Los Ángeles – main venue

17. Palabritas Comprehensive Training High School

18. San Martín Pedagogical High School

19. IE Teresa of Calcutta, Americas Headquarters

20. Hispanic English Country College

21. Thomas Jefferson Gymnasium

22. IE Braulio González, the three campuses

23. IE Carlos Lleras Restrepo

24. IE Marco Fidel Suarez

25. Sabio Caldas Pedagogical College

26. Pilosophia College

27. San Mateo Apóstol School

Chief Yuly García, a reference for the Municipal PAI, calls on all parents to request biological ones, taking into account that today vaccines are the best hope against viruses and deadly diseases and are also available every day. “Parents have a responsibility to care for their children from all illnesses and ensure safe environments for them,” she added.

Source: Mayor of Yopal

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

