More than a thousand new displaced people in Sipí and Nóvita due to clashes between the ELN and the Clan del Golfo

The General Community Council of San Juan, Acadesan, denounced a new wave of displaced persons from Sipí and Nóvita due to the armed confrontations between the ELN and the Clan del Golfo.

After spending 15 days in confinement, the communities of El Cajón, Torrá and Santa Bárbara (in Nóvita), and Charco Largo, Charco Hondo and Barrancón (in Sipí) have been forced to abandon their belongings. They are moving mainly to Istmina and the municipal seat of Nóvita.

“After they announced an indefinite armed strike, they tell the community to leave yes or yes, because if they don’t they will assume the consequences because they are going to attack the town; then it is a very complicated situation; and the only way out is by road, and with this threat it is necessary to evacuate. Many families have already started to leave,” said a community leader from the area.

A few days ago there were armed confrontations near Charco Hondo and Barrancón, resulting in a woman being injured in the leg and dozens of houses shot at.

Acadesan asks that these displaced families be duly attended to with sufficient humanitarian aid and that inhuman situations of sleeping on the ground, going hungry, lacking water do not arise.