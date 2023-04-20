More than a thousand troops will guard the Vallenato Festival

Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities they inaugurated the security plan for the next one Vallenato Legend Festival that the capital of Cesar will live.

The event chaired by the National Police It had the participation of the Departmental Government Secretariat, the Municipal Government Secretariat and the Civil Defense.

The colonel Luis Exberto Leon Rodriguez, Police Commander Cesar, reported that the city will have more than a thousand police officers.

Besides, all units will be in service as Police of Carabineros, of childhood and adolescence, the Gaula, the Sijín and the sectional of Transit and Transportation.

Although the Traffic Police does not operate in the urban area of ​​Valledupar, the institution will support the municipal administration for compliance with the measures adopted such as the restriction of motorcycles.

“We can do it in a coordinated manner and support this issue, we are going to do it. The important thing from now on is to bet on prevention with which good civic and cultural behavior is required”, Colonel León Rodríguez specified.

The main points of police accompaniment will be in the hotels, event sites and tourist spots, as well as they will monitorthe artists tour who will visit the city.

“These events are also for family influxes, boys, girls, adolescents and older adults in consideration of that we call on people to preserve tolerance in different facets”Leon pointed out.