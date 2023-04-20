Home » More than a thousand troops will guard the Vallenato Festival
News

More than a thousand troops will guard the Vallenato Festival

by admin
More than a thousand troops will guard the Vallenato Festival

Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities they inaugurated the security plan for the next one Vallenato Legend Festival that the capital of Cesar will live.

The event chaired by the National Police It had the participation of the Departmental Government Secretariat, the Municipal Government Secretariat and the Civil Defense.

The colonel Luis Exberto Leon Rodriguez, Police Commander Cesar, reported that the city will have more than a thousand police officers.

Besides, all units will be in service as Police of Carabineros, of childhood and adolescence, the Gaula, the Sijín and the sectional of Transit and Transportation.

Although the Traffic Police does not operate in the urban area of ​​Valledupar, the institution will support the municipal administration for compliance with the measures adopted such as the restriction of motorcycles.

We can do it in a coordinated manner and support this issue, we are going to do it. The important thing from now on is to bet on prevention with which good civic and cultural behavior is required”, Colonel León Rodríguez specified.

The main points of police accompaniment will be in the hotels, event sites and tourist spots, as well as they will monitorthe artists tour who will visit the city.

“These events are also for family influxes, boys, girls, adolescents and older adults in consideration of that we call on people to preserve tolerance in different facets”Leon pointed out.

See also  Natural gas tanker at Shenyang gas station catches fire, bus is also burned (video) | Shenyang City |

You may also like

In the US, seven people were accused of...

Captured in Orocué alleged sexual offender of a...

Word of the Day∣FISU World University Games

Mediterranean University – Articles

Malaga to host Basketball Champions League Final Four...

DIM loses at the last minute against Nacional...

Arm yourself a little – Il Fatto Quotidiano

He lost his son, who was born in...

China announces three-day military exercise in South China...

Stellantis on the bottom of Piazza Affari, sales...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy