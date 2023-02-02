Home News More than a ton of narcotics have been seized so far this year in Huila
More than a ton of narcotics have been seized so far this year in Huila

Over the weekend, the operations against these illegal economies allowed the confiscation of 85 kilos of narcotics and the capture of seven people.

In the village of El Mármol in the municipality of Isnos, soldiers from the Magdalena Battalion, in coordination with police officers, captured two people who were transporting 43 kilos of marijuana.

In the same sector, two men, the driver and passenger of a private vehicle, were captured. After the search, 16 kilos of coca base paste were found, conditioned in the gasoline tank. These people were mobilizing on the Mocoa, Putumayo – Pitalito, Huila route.

The actions against this crime continued in the village of Casarrosines in the municipality of La Plata, western Huila; there, a man who was mobilizing as a passenger on a public service bus was captured, who apparently had packed 25 kilos of marijuana in the luggage hold.

Finally, in the village of Alto in the municipality of Paicol, the Public Force captured a couple, a man and a woman, who were traveling through this area and after the request for registration and background checks, they found approximately one kilo of pasta. coca base, being made available to the competent authority as perpetrators of the alleged crime of drug trafficking.

