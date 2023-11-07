Home » More than five thousand people are confined in Alto Baudó
Due to the armed strike imposed by the National Liberation Army (ELN), more than five thousand people are confined in Alto Baudó.

The restrictions on mobility were ordered by the guerrilla for 72 hours to counterbalance the men of the Gulf Clan, but it could be indefinite.

In addition, 154 residents of the Mojaudó district abandoned their properties and moved to Chachajo, as a result of the strong confrontations.

“The fighting and the strike decree have generated 19 confined communities and one displaced,” said the Chocó regional Ombudsman’s Office.

The municipal representative of Alto Baudó, Eriberto Andrade, asked the institutions to address the concern that indigenous and Afro-descendant communities, the main affected in these armed confrontations, have today. “With the escalation of the war due to the territorial struggle, the civilian population has been significantly affected. The municipality has an emergency because AGC and ELN have clashed in the Mojaudó Afro community,” he added.

