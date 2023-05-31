More than five years in prison for alleged left-wing extremist Lina E.



Membership in a criminal organization

After the sentence had been announced, the presiding judge, Hans Schlueter-Staats, interrupted the hearing because spectators chanted “Faschofreunde” and “Fucking class justice” to the bench. According to the state protection chamber, the 28-year-old student and a co-defendant of the same age are guilty of membership in a criminal organization; a 37-year-old and another 28-year-old for their support. E. and two of them were also accused of dangerous bodily harm, a fourth accused of aiding and abetting. The state protection chamber remained under the criminal complaints of the federal prosecutor’s office, which had demanded eight years’ imprisonment for E., who came from Kassel in Hesse, and between two years and nine months and three years and nine months for the three men.

E. According to the prosecution, head of the group

The allegations against Lina E. and the other suspects weighed heavily. The Federal Public Prosecutor accused them of brutally beating up actual or supposed supporters of the right-wing scene in Leipzig, Wurzen and Eisenach between 2018 and 2020. E. is considered the head of the group by the prosecution. In at least two cases she is said to have been in command. A key witness had incriminated the accused. According to the indictment, 13 people were injured, two of them potentially life-threatening. Another allegation was that the accused had rejected the democratic constitutional state as well as the state monopoly on the use of force.

Process under high security precautions

The process, which is subject to high security precautions, began in September 2021. At this point, Lina E. had been in custody for ten months while the men remained at large. Except for personal information, the accused remained silent on the allegations. Only Lina E. took the chance at the “last word” and thanked her parents, relatives, all supporters and defenders. At that point, she was already aware of the possible sentence. When the verdict was announced, Lina E. in particular was received by relatives and supporters in the hall with thunderous applause, standing ovations and chants and celebrated for minutes. They protested when the sentence was announced, and spectators insulted the court. In front of the building on the outskirts of the city, in which the high-security hall of Saxony’s judiciary is located, several dozen supporters, mainly from Leipzig, demonstrated and expressed solidarity with Lina E.

Defense criticizes process as politically motivated

For the defense, only acquittals were possible after the course of the trial, they consider the trial to be politically motivated and conducted in the wrong place. The mere fact that the GBA took over the investigation led to higher criminal charges, they argued in their pleadings. They saw their clients exposed to prejudice and accused federal prosecutors of using different standards when convicting right-wing and left-wing criminals. The court was accused of being biased.

Office for the Protection of the Constitution concerned about the high level of radicalization

The Office for the Protection of the Constitution currently sees a high level of radicalization among some left-wing extremists and lowering inhibitions when it comes to the use of violence. “It is also worrying that an increasing number of violent left-wing extremists are trying to avoid prosecution and may have gone into hiding,” said the President of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Thomas Haldenwang, on Wednesday after the verdict in the criminal proceedings against Lina E. and the three co-defendants .

Protection of the Constitution: Group continues despite criminal proceedings

The head of the domestic intelligence service added: “We do not see the threshold to terrorism being crossed yet, but if the radicalization spiral continues and the acts become ever more brutal and unrestrained, then the moment is approaching when one also has to speak of left-wing terrorism.” From the point of view of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, the alleged involvement of left-wing extremists from Lina E.’s circle in raids on the sidelines of the right-wing extremist “Day of Honor” in Budapest last February shows that the group “continues to exist and does not shy away from further attacks” despite the ongoing criminal proceedings. . Within the violent left-wing extremist scene, inhibitions have fallen, “and one can say it’s lucky that no one has died so far,” said Haldenwang. From other parts of the scene there was hardly any objection to the unrestrained violence. The head of the authorities warned that the fight against right-wing extremism should not degenerate into violence and vigilantism.