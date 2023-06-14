More than half of Algeria’s territory is waiting for its independence to be recognized

Electronic science – Rashid Zamhot The Algerian authorities are still covering up the events of the armed attack that a group of Algerian border guards were subjected to a week ago in the far south of Algeria on the border with Mali, which led to the killing of at least 16 Algerian soldiers. An armed group calling itself the Movement for the Liberation of Southern Algeria claimed responsibility. Itself as an armed separatist movement aimed at establishing an independent state in southern Algeria, with its capital in the city of Tamanrasset, the historical center of the Tuareg tribes in the region, located 400 km north of the land border with Mali.

The Algerian regime is not terrified of the death toll of the unit of the Algerian army in the border area, which usually witnesses frequent skirmishes between regular forces and groups of smugglers or armed men active in the desert strip of the African coast that extends from Mali to the desert of Libya.

The military leadership in Algeria has been announcing during the past months the specific interventions of the Algerian army units in the far south of Algeria and the number of deaths among those whom the army reports usually describe as terrorists.

What troubles the Mouradia Palace, which hastened a few days ago to summon the Supreme Security Council in Algeria for an emergency meeting to discuss the situation at the borders and coordinate efforts to secure more than 6,500 km of land borders, two-thirds of which is a direct line of contact with highly sensitive security areas, is that the publication and circulation of specific process information Which claimed the lives of Algerian soldiers, means marketing a serious and important separatist project that disputes the state’s sovereignty over about half of the Algerian desert area, which sits on about 80 percent of the total area of ​​​​Algerian soil, and is added to the demands for separation and independence from the central authority raised in the north by the Kabylie region, which It has evolved to the level of declaring a separatist government in exile and naming the geographical and human entity the Republic of Kabylie, which is in a state of continuous and renewed clash with the symbols and authorities of power in large areas of northern Algeria that embraces more than 2 million inhabitants who constantly demand autonomy and intersection. All official election dates.

Practically, despite the discipline of the components of the Algerian media to the demand to cover up the incident in the south, and its claim that the agenda of the meeting of the Algerian Security Council was devoted to discussing the border threats resulting from the maneuvers of the African Lion exercise in its last session, the movements of the Mauritanian army in the northeastern regions to secure the areas of land contact with Algeria, and its simultaneity With the sudden deterioration of the security situation in the Sahel region in northern Mali, and the announcement of a group of Azawad militants to carry out qualitative raids in the deserts of northern Mali and Niger in preparation for extending the control of a regional emirate project to the terrorist organization ISIS, all of which prompted organized and armed groups from the Tuareg people of the desert of Algeria, who canceled the Algerian authorities Their presence and their voice during two decades of its intervention in the financial affairs to find a solution to the problem of Azawad Mali, whom Algeria considers a direct threat to its security and Algerian territorial sovereignty. Therefore, it seeks every time to satisfy their field leaders and impose them on the Mali government as a party to the schemes to settle the financial crisis, so that their ambitions and greed do not extend to South Algeria, which holds 95 of the Algerian gas and oil fields.

The announcement of the Movement for the Liberation of Southern Algeria of its first military operations and its political goals represented in an independent homeland that cuts off from the official Algerian soil about half of its area, and the intersection of its demands in the future inevitably with the demands and slogans of Azawad in northern Mali, means that the central Algerian authority, which has historically mastered the plots of separatist movements And even the coup in many regions of the brown continent, it will be required to deal with serious, influential and strong separatist demands within the swollen official borders of Algeria, which it inherited from strategic calculations and interest readings of colonial France more than a century ago…..