More than half of Belgian human rights organizations face intimidation and pressure from outside

More than half (55 percent) of Belgian human rights organizations face external pressure or intimidation. As a result, one in seven of these organizations will silence themselves or change their discourse. This is evident from the first results of a study by the Federal Institute for Human Rights (FIRM).

To encourage human rights organizations, the FIRM launched an awareness campaign on Tuesday morning. This is also to make politicians aware that the problem needs to be tackled urgently. “Standing up for human rights is a risky activity in many parts of the world. It is also not self-evident in Belgium,” says director Martien Schotmans. “We must continue to emphasize that defending human rights is also a human right.”

“Protecting human rights is not only a responsibility of governments, an important role is reserved for human rights defenders,” said Schotmans. “They ensure that everyone’s rights in our society are respected. But they often experience opposition or even threats. Also in our country.”

The research, which is still ongoing and will be published in full in the spring of 2024, has already revealed some striking results. For example, more than half of the organizations surveyed indicated that they had already experienced intimidation or aggression between 2020 and 2022.

This mainly concerns legal intimidation, such as unfoundedly filing a lawsuit or threatening to do so, which a quarter of the organizations have already had to deal with. In addition, one in five organizations is confronted with smear campaigns, and 19 percent have also been hit at least once by a targeted cyber attack, such as attempts at hacking, mail bombing or other methods.