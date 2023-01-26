Original title: Kunming homestay bookings increased by 731% year-on-year

The Spring Festival holiday is halfway through. On January 25, Ctrip released data. Four days before the holiday, the multi-format tourism, including hotels, homestays, and tickets, has exceeded the same period in 2019. Among them, Kunming homestay bookings increased by 731% year-on-year.

The Spring Festival of the Year of the Rabbit is the first Spring Festival after the implementation of the “Class B and B Control” for the new coronavirus infection, and the tourism market has heated up significantly. According to data from Ctrip, during the Spring Festival holiday, bookings for vacation, entertainment and tourism products increased by 372% year-on-year, and per capita tourism spending increased by 14% year-on-year; bookings for homestays increased by more than 2 times year-on-year, and ticket bookings increased by more than 50% year-on-year.

On the Ctrip platform, Kunming ranks seventh among the most popular destination cities during the Spring Festival holiday. In the first four days of the holiday, Kunming’s scenic spot tickets and homestay bookings increased by 190% and 731% year-on-year respectively.

As short-distance travel around has become the “protagonist” of public holiday travel in recent years, homestays, especially rural homestays, have become representatives of popular holiday travel products. As one of the new formats that can best show the local style and cultural characteristics, Kunming’s tourism and homestay industry is developing rapidly, and homestays have become a new trend of tourism consumption in Kunming. During the Spring Festival holiday, Hu Jing’s family, a tourist from Sichuan, drove to Yunnan to celebrate the New Year. In Kunming, they lived in Yanjiazhuang, the “most beautiful homestay village”. Hu Jing said: “There are fish, little rabbits, and a large grass field in the homestay. The children like it very much. We drink tea and bask in the sun. It is so comfortable. Next time we come to Kunming, we will stay in a homestay.”

On the Ctrip platform, before the Spring Festival, holiday rooms in many tourist homestays in Kunming have been booked. As of 18:00 on January 25, a search for “Kunming B&B” on the Ctrip platform shows that the number of rooms is tight, and 60% of the rooms have been sold out; more than 90% of the Kunming B&Bs selected for the “Selection of Internet Celebrity B&Bs” are all sold out.

In order to promote the high-quality development of tourist homestays, according to the “Implementation Opinions of the Kunming Municipal Government on Implementing the New Development Concept and Promoting the High-quality Development of Tourism During the 14th Five-Year Plan”, Kunming will promote the transformation and upgrading of tourist homestays, focusing on the rating of tourist homestays Promote the renovation and upgrading of low-end old homestays, and support the construction and operation of homestays using collectively-operated construction land, self-owned homesteads, and idle farm houses. By 2025, no less than 70 level tourist homestays will be established.

According to Ctrip data, in terms of domestic travel, the recovery of consumer mobility has accelerated the recovery of the long-distance travel market. During the Spring Festival holiday, long-distance travel orders accounted for 50%, and the order volume increased by 67% year-on-year. In the first four days of the holiday, bookings for group tours increased by nearly 4 times year-on-year, and bookings for packaged and customized tours increased by more than 2 times year-on-year.

In terms of outbound travel, in the first four days of the holiday, the number of outbound air ticket bookings increased by more than 4 times year-on-year, and the number of outbound hotel reservations increased by more than 2 times year-on-year; Columns 3 to 5. (Reported by reporter Li Sifan)

