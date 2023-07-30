More than one kg of gold worth 81 lakh rupees was seized from the possession of a passenger coming from Chennai at the Hyderabad airport

From the possession of a passenger arriving from Chennai at Hyderabad Airport 81 lakhs Worth Rs

More than one kg of gold was seized, the gold was brought from Abu Dhabi to Chennai by hiding it under the wash basin

At the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (Shamsabad Airport) in Hyderabad, customs department officials continue to seize gold, drugs, foreign cigarettes and foreign currency from time to time. Due to the diligence of the airport, gold, drugs, foreign currency and foreign cigarettes worth crores of rupees have been confiscated.

Customs Department, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Hyderabad RGIA# Yesterday as reported by July 29 From the possession of a passenger arriving from Chennai to Hyderabad 1.3 A kilogram of gold was confiscated, which was made into a paste and kept by this passenger in his trouser (pants) pocket. According to the officials of the Customs Department, the value of the confiscated gold is 81 lakh 60 thousand rupees Is.

Officials of the Customs Department revealed that the passenger was arrested with the confiscated gold. He hid the gold under the wash basin of the plane during the international flight from Abu Dhabi to Chennai. Later when it reached Chennai, He kept this gold in his trouser pocket and reached Hyderabad airport by domestic flight. Further investigation is on in this regard.

Remember that three days ago, the officials of the Customs Department, Hyderabad Airport July 27 from possession of two passengers arriving in Hyderabad from Malaysia in two separate cases at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport 1.5451 grams The gold was confiscated 94 lakh 99 thousand rupees It was told. While from the possession of the other two passengers coming from Dubai 34,800 Foreign cigarettes were confiscated. According to the officials, these passengers hid the gold in their underwear or origin pants by molding the gold into a paste. In this regard, both the passengers were taken into custody.

