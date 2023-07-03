More than two kilos of heroin worth Rs 14.2 million seized from the possession of a female passenger coming from Sharjah at Hyderabad Airport.

From the possession of a female passenger arriving from Sharjah at Hyderabad Airport

14 crores 20 lakhs Worth Rs Two kilos Seized more than heroin

Hyderabad : 03. July (Sahar News.com)

At Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (Shamsabad Airport) in Hyderabad, large-scale gold seizures were going on from time to time. But yesterday July 2 Due to the vigilance of officials of the Customs Department, Hyderabad Airport, a large quantity of heroin (drug) worth crores of rupees was seized from the possession of a female passenger and she was arrested and sent to jail after being produced in court.

According to the officials of Customs Department, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad yesterday July 2 During passenger profiling and close observation, Air Arabia Airways flight no G9-458 One arriving at Hyderabad Airport via 43 years old The female passenger, who is a citizen of the East African country Republic of Burundi, was stopped.

This female passenger arrived at Hyderabad Airport on a direct Air Arabia flight from Nairobi. The luggage with her was searched. 8 Traditional African clothing, a ladies handbag and 3 Soaps were present in the luggage.

According to the officials of the Customs Department, Hyderabad Airport, the weight of the luggage of this female passenger was found to be more than the normal weight. , hidden in each layer of the handbag were black/white plastic packets/pouches, clothing and soap buttons available.

When the said packet was opened, it contained a brownish white powder which on examination proved to be “heroin (narcotic)”. Which is an addictive substance and this is NDPS NDPS# Act 1985 Prohibited under

According to the officials of the Customs Department, Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, the sentence from the possession of this female passenger 2027 A gram of heroin was seized, the price of which in the international market 14 crores 20 lakhs It is Rs.

Later, the NDPS Act to this female passenger 1985 He was arrested and presented in court. From where the Hon’ble Court remanded the female passenger to judicial custody. As a result of the diligence, vigilance and prompt action of the officials of Hyderabad Customs, the seizure of such a large quantity of drugs was possible.

#Seizure of 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐬 of #Heroin valued at 𝐑𝐬.𝟏𝟒.𝟐𝟎 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬 by #hydcus at RGIA.

Based on Passenger Profiling & meticulous observation, #hydcus at RGIA identified and intercepted pax arrived from Nairobi by Air Arabia Airways Flight No.G9-458 on 2.7.2023(1/5) pic.twitter.com/FPj7ZceLwZ — Hyderabad Customs (@hydcus) July 3, 2023

