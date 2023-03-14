In an advanced operation in the Colombian Pacific, the Navy found a semi-submersible near Tumacowith a shipment of more than two and a half tons of cocaine.

Likewise, inside the boat two men were found deadand two other subjects in poor health conditions.

According to the authorities, the hallucinogenic substance was going to be transported to Central America in said semi-submersible of approximately 15 meters long.

When the uniformed officers located the illegal device, outside of it at the top, they found the two survivors, who were treated and transported to a ship that was in the area where they were given the pertinent medical attention to safeguard their lives.

During the inspection of the illegal device that had a large access to water, The two lifeless bodies and the alkaloid were found and recovered.

Subsequently, the people rescued, the bodies and the cache They were transferred to the municipality of Tumaco – Nariñowhere they were brought before the Technical Investigation Corps of the Attorney General’s Office, which determined that the alkaloid was cocaine hydrochloride.

investigate

It is being investigated whether there was an accident inside the semi-submersible vessel due to the generation of toxic gases of the fuel.

The commander of the Task Force against drug trafficking No. 72 “Poseidón”, frigate captain Cristian Andrés Guzmán, stated that the alkaloid was transported in said vessel which, apparently, presented faults in its engine.

With this operational deployment that had foreign support, prevented more than 87 million dollars from entering financial structures of the drug trafficking organizations that commit crimes in the Colombian Pacific and that more than six million doses circulated in the international illegal market.

