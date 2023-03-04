The Thuringian parliamentary group of the left calls for more transparency at the savings banks. The local political spokeswoman Katja Maurer criticized on Saturday that no Thüringer Sparkasse has published the remuneration of its board members in detail. This transparency is the clear will of the legislature.

The parliamentary group had made a state parliament request to the Ministry of Finance, which exercises legal supervision over the savings banks. However, according to the parliamentary group, the ministry points out that according to the Thuringian Savings Banks Act, the district councils and city councils of the independent cities are only required to “work towards publication”.

Savings Banks Act 2019 amended

Katja Maurer is therefore calling on the Thuringian local politicians to actually enforce that all remuneration, financial commitments and bonuses for each individual savings bank board member are published. It cannot be conveyed to citizens that stricter transparency rules apply to municipal companies than to savings banks.