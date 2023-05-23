More users and more services in 2023 thanks to the internet

By Fernando Garzón – @fergarzon

World Internet Day was commemorated these days, a date promoted by the Association of Internet Users and the Internet Society, to publicize the possibilities offered by new technologies and promote their accessibility to the network.

The number of internet users in the world grew by 1.9% and reached 5,160 million, according to the Digital Report 2023.

According to figures from the Estatista portal, as of January 2023 the number of users in Colombia was 39.3 million.

Information boom puts data centers to the test

All information exchanged via the Internet is housed in large data centers which, according to Equinix, are spaces where a company or an external provider hosts the IT infrastructure and all physical and virtual systems, networks, applications, and overheads ( space, power, refrigeration, racks, cabinets, cabling, etc.).

This means that, for example, all the data from social networks is hosted in data centers. It involves large amounts of information. According to We Are Social and Meltwater’s 2023 Digital Report, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram were the most visited social networks, after Google.

Social networks concentrate only part of all the information stored in data centers. The digitization and interconnection challenges in Latin America demand a greater number of Cloud Service Providers and in 2023 it is estimated that the entry of these technological allies will be a reality.

According to Equinix’s GXI 2023 report, a greater number of companies will be observed executing the migration of their business applications to hybrid and multicloud infrastructure architecture.

Business leaders are investing in the metaverse

The most recent KPMG study, entitled ‘Do you want to win in the Metaverse’, reveals that more and more entrepreneurs see an opportunity for innovation and development for their companies in this space.

53% of those surveyed affirm that they are investing in personnel and resources to get on the Metaverse. However, according to the results, 40% of the investment of organizations in the Metaverse is directed to the areas of marketing and branding, while only 25% to customer experience.

Much of the reason leaders are investing in this technology and expertise, as the study highlights, is because 61% of respondents believe the Metaverse will increase revenue for organizations and 55% expect profit margins. higher profits than the current ones, less operating expenses and an increase in purchases by the end customer at virtual points of sale.

The sectors in which the greatest appropriation of the Metaverse will be seen will be in:

● Technology: 60% for digital twins and infrastructure planning and deployment

● Media: 56% for multiplayer games based on the Metaverse

● Telecommunications: 63% for personalized Metaverse experiences for customers

With the results, the report realizes that applying the Metaverse is an opportunity that all sectors have today for innovation, since the use of Metaverse technologies for training, communication, IoT, etc., seems something much more doable now, that improve the customer experience.

