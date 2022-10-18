More violence in the Marca. This time the scene of the clash was Spresiano’s Trillionaire. The toll is for an injured person, not in a serious condition. Two ambulances and the carabinieri intervened on the spot. The clash between two North Africans broke out around 10pm apparently due to a gambling debt. A 34-year-old Moroccan hit with a bottle got the worst of it. The attacker escaped on foot. Research in progress by the carabinieri.

It is the third episode of violence in the province in a week. A few days ago at Fiera Treviso the two bands of Kosovars who faced each other with sticks and knives. Ragip Kolgeci lost his life and Valmir Gashi and Afrim Manxhuka ended up in prison.

In the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, two groups of Albanians faced each other in Serravalle, with mallets and forks. It seems that this too could have been a settling of scores between builders.