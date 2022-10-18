Home News More violence: one wounded at Spresiano’s Trillionaire
News

More violence: one wounded at Spresiano’s Trillionaire

by admin
More violence: one wounded at Spresiano’s Trillionaire

More violence in the Marca. This time the scene of the clash was Spresiano’s Trillionaire. The toll is for an injured person, not in a serious condition. Two ambulances and the carabinieri intervened on the spot. The clash between two North Africans broke out around 10pm apparently due to a gambling debt. A 34-year-old Moroccan hit with a bottle got the worst of it. The attacker escaped on foot. Research in progress by the carabinieri.

It is the third episode of violence in the province in a week. A few days ago at Fiera Treviso the two bands of Kosovars who faced each other with sticks and knives. Ragip Kolgeci lost his life and Valmir Gashi and Afrim Manxhuka ended up in prison.

In the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, two groups of Albanians faced each other in Serravalle, with mallets and forks. It seems that this too could have been a settling of scores between builders.

See also  He changes a large sum of money into small bills and is scammed: three sued

You may also like

SpaziOblu, in Salerano the works slow down but...

The CCP censored Xi Jinping’s speech at the...

Death Maddalena Urbani, the accusation: “She could have...

Irregularities regarding the safety of the workplace, restaurant...

23 new cases of local new coronary pneumonia...

Auronzo celebrates the arrival of Don Ezio

Certification and gender balance as a development lever...

Driver beaten on line 1 He asked the...

Gasparri presents a bill against abortion. The Democratic...

VivaVoce Music in Treviso for five Saturdays of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy