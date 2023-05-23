More years to retire in Colombia

Gloria Camargo

The possible pension reform in Colombia has generated uncertainty among the population, especially with regard to pension age and the requirements to access it. According to official information, the change in the pension age will depend on the amount of the monthly payment received by the worker, being decisive if it exceeds 3 minimum wages.

The pension reform project, which is still pending debate, contemplates a point that has generated great controversy: those workers who earn less than three minimum wages would be obliged to contribute to Colpensiones. This measure would affect millions of Colombians and would increase the age required to retire.

The proposal establishes that the pension fund administrators (AFP) must receive the contributions of people who earn more than 3 minimum wages, but these people must also make mandatory contributions to Colpensiones. For example, if a worker earns 8 minimum wages per month, she must contribute 3 in Colpensiones and the remaining 5 in private funds such as Porvenir, Colfondos or Protección, among others.

The most significant change would be related to pension age. According to El Tiempo, the contributions made in both sectors would be added to grant a single pension, which would be delivered at age 57 in the case of women and at age 62 in men. However, those who earn more than 3 minimum wages and contribute to both the public and private sectors would no longer need to meet the 1,150 weeks required to retire in a private fund. Instead, they would have to add 150 more weeks, that is, a little over 3 years, reaching the 1,300 weeks required by Colpensiones.

The possible pension reform has generated heated debates, since there are positions for and against the proposed changes. On the one hand, it is argued that it is necessary to strengthen the pension system and guarantee greater coverage for lower-income workers. On the other hand, it is suggested that the changes could generate inequities and additional difficulties in accessing a pension, especially for those who are already close to retirement age.

As the process of debate and discussion of the pension reform progresses, it will be essential to take into account the different perspectives and consider the possible impacts that this measure would have on the working population.