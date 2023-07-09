Morellato Group, with M&A and organic growth close to 800 million in 2022

A 2022 closed with “exceptional” results. It is the comment of Massimo Carraro, president of the Morellato Group, on the occasion of the presentation of the 2022 turnover data of the main Italian jewelry and watch player. In the last fiscal year ended last February the Morellato group achieved like-for-like growth of 17%, compared to 310 million in theprevious exercise: turnover therefore jumped to 392.5 million euros, a figure, moreover, higher than the group’s projections released last January. The consolidated financial statements, closed on February 23, recorded a pro forma turnover of 780 million euros by combining the results of Morellato Group and Christ Group, acquired at the beginning of the year.

Adjusted EBITDA stood at 95.5 million, equal to 24.3% of turnover, excluding costs incurred for the Christ acquisition.

The banking net financial position is 204.6 million, against investments, in the 2022-23 fiscal year, of 251 million euros for organic development, for the acquisition of Pierre Roux in France and for that of Christ in Germany The latter, with the addition of the German Christ insignia, Brinckmann & Lange e Valmano, brought the group’s total points of sale to 620, of which 260 in Italy, 160 in France and 200 in Germany. Important investments in new openings are planned for 2023: 16 in Italy, 15 in France and 4 in Germany, with the forecast of reaching around 655 direct points of sale in total by the end of February 2024.

All markets recorded double-digit increases, from +53% in Germany to +29% in Italy, up to +14% in France, and, thanks to the acquisition of Christ Group, the share achieved abroad rose at 71 percent. “The 2022-23 financial year was an important year for the group, in which we achieved results, one can truly say, exceptional – commented Massimo Carraro, president of the Morellato Group -. We did this thanks to growth in all the markets where we are present and above all thanks to the acquisition of the German Christ group. The pro forma data relating to the last twelve months indicate a doubling of turnover, but we have targets for further growth for the next few years”.

As far as the product type is concerned, the progress of the jewelery share continues, which now represents 62% of the total, while the remaining 38% is attributable to watches and straps. “The main brands in our portfolio continue to grow, iconic jewelery and watch brands, an appreciation that recognizes the work we are carrying out on product quality and innovation – concluded Carraro -. We always look to the future and to the younger generations by offering contemporary brands and products”.

The group owns watch and jewelery brands in its portfolio, such as Morellato, Sector No Limits, Philip Watch, Lucien Rochat, Favs, Live Diamond, Oui&Me, La Petite Story, alongside omnichannel retail, Bluespirit, LoverChrist e Cleor. Finally, the worldwide licensed brands are Maserati, Clare FerragniTrussardi, Esprit, Jette and Guido Maria Kretschmer.

