The National Federation of Coffee Growers symbolized Colombia for decades in the eyes of the world. Within the country, the Federation was a fundamental part of the structuring of a nation that, with mistakes and successes, bullshit and wisdom, made its way to progress.

Coffee was the country’s largest export product and the price of the grain on the New York Stock Exchange generated expectations and disappointments.

The coca boom, the diversification of exports and the abandonment of the coffee farms by the youth, leaving the burden of production not only to the mules but to the grandparents, made the Federation lose that pre-eminence in the national concert.

Now they are going to elect a new manager of the entity and the opportunity is painted bald for the country to restore the coffee union as the main actor because among the candidates that have registered there is a lot of women, energetic, who the country knows, who speaks without covertness and that for 12 years she served as Legal Director of Fedecafé until she was summoned to be Comptroller General of the Nation: Sandra Morelli.

It may have been the subject of controversy due to its clarity and although the envy and tantrums of its contemporaries tried to crush it to diminish its importance, today Morelli is so respected as a guarantee of hope for coffee growers and for a country that requires more than ever. before, of leaders who accompany the change management that Petro intends to impose in unorthodox ways.

With Morelli in Fedecafé, the ruler will have the voice of half of Colombia set in reasonable and dialogueable terms.

Hopefully the wave of support that the news has raised since it was leaked continues to grow.

That it is she, that she is a woman and that she knows about coffee and its intricacies, but especially that she knows how to make herself heard, is more than a guarantee for the country, for the ruler and for so many coffee growers in the homeland, such as those in the Heredad Correa who continue to cultivate in the highlands of La Ceja the coffee that I savor every morning.

