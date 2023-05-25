Home » Moreno’s cousin’s party backs Álvaro Noboa for the presidency
Moreno’s cousin’s party backs Álvaro Noboa for the presidency

by admin
Daniel Noboason of alvaro noboaannounced his candidacy for the Presidency from Ecuador through a video posted on his Twitter account, this Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

In his post, Noboa He explained that the “Ecuador You need to change the way you run the country. To face the challenges that hinder the growth and the security of the citizen”.

According to Danielboth «the security of our familieshe development economiche employment and the health» are at stake.

“If you give me your support, we will finally have someone to rule for the citizen’s interestnot for their own benefits,” Noboa details.

Daniel Noboa He is 35 years old and was a businessman in the banana sector of the Ecuador and president of the commission of Development Economic, Productive and the Micro enterprise from Assembly National.

Today, Noboa, in his social networks, affirmed that he has the support of the Equality Democracy Party (List 4) of Germán Moreno Encalada

