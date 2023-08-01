Moria mussels in Taranto, sector asks for state of natural disaster – News

“We point out to the mayor the need to proceed with the request for recognition of the state of natural disaster for the phenomenon of mussels dying off”. This is the request made by Agci Agrital Taranto, Unci Agroalimentare, Confcooperative Taranto-Federcoopesca, Legacoop agroalimentare Taranto/Fishing Department, Fai Cisl, Flai Cgil and Uila Pesca regarding the crisis in the mussel farming sector.





“Of the 15,000 tons of mussels produced in Taranto this year, 50% – they explain – was sold; the remainder was lost, once again due to the record heat and high temperatures recorded in Mar Piccolo, seven thousand tons which , translated into economic terms, correspond to over five million euros”. The lack of use of the first sinus of the Mar Piccolo also contributes “to the problem – add associations and unions -. The loss of the seed will clearly weigh on what will be the 2024 season, when the quantity of product to be marketed will probably be significantly reduced. This is the situation that 30 companies and about 400 families in Taranto who live on mussel farming have to deal with”.





The prefect Demetrio Martino has convened a discussion table for tomorrow. Mayor Rinaldo Melucci was asked to “urgently convene the mussel farming table, certainly to deal with the heat emergency, but also the structural problems of the sector, still unresolved: Mar Piccolo reclamation, coastal plan, creation of landing points, regulation of concessions”.





Finally, the associations applauded the request “of the opposition for a monothematic session of the highest meeting in Taranto” and appealed “to the president of the Region Michele Emiliano and to the regional councilor for the branch, Donato Pentassuglia, to convene a meeting to deal with the dramatic situation “.



