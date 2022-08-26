Home News Morning Post: Six months after Australia reopened, why are there still few overseas tourists? – ABC News
Morning Post: Six months after Australia reopened, why are there still few overseas tourists? – ABC News

Morning Post: Six months after Australia reopened, why are there still few overseas tourists? – ABC News

Daily fresh information, all for you! Happy viewing of ABC Chinese Morning Post from Monday to Friday! Today is Friday, August 26th.

Today’s news feed:

  • Taiwanese soldiers threw rocks at drones: Chinese netizens make fun of Taiwanese netizens, calling them ‘shame’
  • US approves $2.8 billion sale of military equipment to Australia
  • Six months after Australia reopens, overseas tourists remain low
  • National Weather Outlook for Tomorrow
  • Sydney Metro strike continues as passengers complain

Let’s take a look at the latest epidemic figures:

  • NSW: 5645 new local cases, 22 deaths, 1780 hospitalizations, 36 ICU cases
  • Victoria: 2935 new local cases, 25 deaths, 386 hospitalizations, 18 ICU cases

Six months after Australia reopens, overseas tourists remain low

The famous Cable Beach Camel Team and sunset in Broome, Western Australia.(ABC News)

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS),In June, 275,000 short-term overseas tourists arrived in Australia.In June 2019, before the epidemic, the number of inbound tourists was 660,000

In addition, according to figures provided by the Home Office, there are currently more than 13,000 working holiday visas pending. Another 70,000 backpackers with valid visas are currently outside Australia.

This means that there areNearly 84,000 potential workers and consumers outside Australiawhich is exactly what Australia needs right now.

According to industry insiders, this is caused byMany reasons

  • Airfares are expensive and flights run erratically
  • Australian government visa approval delays
  • Covid-19 restrictions continue in traditional high-volume markets such as China and Japan
  • The cruise industry recovers slowly due to several more Covid-19 outbreaks

The Home Office said processing visa applications was a “priority” for the government and was working on‘Efforts’ to shorten processing times and speed up processing of visa applications at hand

Taiwanese soldiers threw rocks at drones: Chinese netizens make fun of Taiwanese netizens, calling them ‘shame’

Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to seek, up and down arrows for volume.
Video captured by the drone showed Taiwanese soldiers throwing rocks at the drone.

A passage circulating on Chinese social mediaTwo Taiwanese soldiers stationed in Kinmen threw stones at a drone approaching their postwhich was subsequently reprinted by Taiwanese media.

The Kinmen Defense Command issued a statement saying the incident took place on Aug. 16 on Erdan Island, where soldiers threw stones to drive away what they calledcivilian drone

The video has millions of views on Chinese social media andbe teased. Beijing has yet to comment on the video.

Taiwanese netizens discuss: “Shame” of the military

This video alsosparked heated discussions in Taiwansome social media users called the incidentIt is a “shame” for the Taiwan militaryand urged the Department of Defense to step up its response to the increasingly frequent drone intrusions.

The Kinmen Defense Command said the video was another example of China‘s “cognitive warfare” against Taiwan and an attempt to “discredit” its armed forces.

Wang Dingyu, a senior member of Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party, called the incident “very serious” and saidQuestion why Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense did not respond to the invasion

Wang Dingyu said that Chinese drones filmed and released the video, “but we can only respond that everything should be handled according to the standard of ‘intelligence surveillance and investigation’.Such a response, if it weren’t for the[糊涂而马虎]is incompetent“. And the so-called standard should act, “Is it just letting it come and go? “

A number of boats lined up on the water as a plane flies ahead.
Parts of Kinmen are just a few hundred meters from mainland China.(ABC News: Mitchell Woolnough)

Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense: Deploying anti-drone systems next year

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense issued a statement saying,Anti-drone system to be deployed next year, first deployed on smaller islands. “Officers and soldiers at all levels will continue to be vigilant in accordance with the principle of ‘not escalating conflict or causing disputes’,” the statement added.

In addition, the Taiwan Executive Yuan announced on ThursdayDefence budget to be increased in 2023the overall defense expenditure is as high asNT$586.3 billion (about 28 billion Australian dollars), an increase of about 13.9% year-on-year.This is Taiwan’s defense spending since 2017Growth for the sixth year in a row

Zhu Zemin, Comptroller of the General Accounting Office of the Taiwan Executive Yuan, pointed out that,The cross-strait situation has indeed led to a significant increase in defense spending in 2023

US approves $2.8 billion sale of military equipment to Australia

black hawk helicopter
UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter.(Reuters: Tyrone Siu)

US has approved sale of military helicopters and equipment to Australia, estimatesValued at US$1.95 billion (A$2.8 billion)

Pentagon says Australia requested to buy40 UH-60M Black Hawk helicoptersthe prime contractor will be Lockheed Martin.

At this time, Australia is seeking to increase its military presence in the Indo-Pacific region.

In May, the US State Department also approved a sale to Australiamobile rocket launcher

National Weather Outlook for Tomorrow

BOM spring outlook rainfall 2022
The next three months will be rainy in eastern Australia and dry in the west.(Bureau of Meteorology)

Although it is warm and cold, Australia has clearly begun to feel the breath of spring.

According to the official forecast of the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, AustraliaA rainy spring in the east, relatively dry in the west

There is a strong chance of more than 80 per cent rainfall over much of eastern Australia this spring.

By contrast, parts of Western Australia are expected to be relatively dry, with only a 25 per cent chance of above-average rainfall in areas south of Perth.

And the already fairly dry western Tasmania is expected to remain dry.

AustraliaAbove-average daytime temperatures are forecast for the northernmost and southernmost regions this spring. Nighttime temperatures are also likely to be above average across much of the country.

70% chance of La Niña this year, but that’s not the only factor contributing to the heavier rainfall in the east. Since the last La Niña began to weaken during the winter, there has been widespread speculation that La Niña may be making a comeback.

Sydney Metro strike continues as passengers complain

Packed Sydney train
Sydney’s railways have been on strike for several days, and commuters have been affected and complained.(AAP: Flavio Brancaleone)

Sydney Trains strike action continuesTrain services will continue to experience delays today, mainly on the T2, T3 and T8 lines, with possible train cancellations and departures of up to 25 minutes

Passengers complained, many people yesterdayComplain about not being able to get into the car at all, delaying school and work

See also  Dragons, ecological transition and culture are central to the government agenda

