Taiwanese soldiers threw rocks at drones: Chinese netizens make fun of Taiwanese netizens, calling them ‘shame’

Let’s take a look at the latest epidemic figures:

NSW: 5645 new local cases, 22 deaths, 1780 hospitalizations, 36 ICU cases

Six months after Australia reopens, overseas tourists remain low

The famous Cable Beach Camel Team and sunset in Broome, Western Australia. ( ABC News )

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS),In June, 275,000 short-term overseas tourists arrived in Australia.In June 2019, before the epidemic, the number of inbound tourists was 660,000。

In addition, according to figures provided by the Home Office, there are currently more than 13,000 working holiday visas pending. Another 70,000 backpackers with valid visas are currently outside Australia.

This means that there areNearly 84,000 potential workers and consumers outside Australiawhich is exactly what Australia needs right now.

According to industry insiders, this is caused byMany reasons：

Airfares are expensive and flights run erratically

Airfares are expensive and flights run erratically Australian government visa approval delays

Australian government visa approval delays Covid-19 restrictions continue in traditional high-volume markets such as China and Japan

Covid-19 restrictions continue in traditional high-volume markets such as China and Japan The cruise industry recovers slowly due to several more Covid-19 outbreaks

The Home Office said processing visa applications was a “priority” for the government and was working on‘Efforts’ to shorten processing times and speed up processing of visa applications at hand。

Taiwanese soldiers threw rocks at drones: Chinese netizens make fun of Taiwanese netizens, calling them ‘shame’

Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to seek, up and down arrows for volume. news/video/202208/CNs_RCDrone_2508_1000k.mp4″ type=”video/mp4″/> Video captured by the drone showed Taiwanese soldiers throwing rocks at the drone.

A passage circulating on Chinese social mediaTwo Taiwanese soldiers stationed in Kinmen threw stones at a drone approaching their postwhich was subsequently reprinted by Taiwanese media.

The Kinmen Defense Command issued a statement saying the incident took place on Aug. 16 on Erdan Island, where soldiers threw stones to drive away what they calledcivilian drone。

The video has millions of views on Chinese social media andbe teased. Beijing has yet to comment on the video.

Taiwanese netizens discuss: “Shame” of the military

This video alsosparked heated discussions in Taiwansome social media users called the incidentIt is a “shame” for the Taiwan militaryand urged the Department of Defense to step up its response to the increasingly frequent drone intrusions.

The Kinmen Defense Command said the video was another example of China‘s “cognitive warfare” against Taiwan and an attempt to “discredit” its armed forces.

Wang Dingyu, a senior member of Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party, called the incident “very serious” and saidQuestion why Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense did not respond to the invasion。

Wang Dingyu said that Chinese drones filmed and released the video, “but we can only respond that everything should be handled according to the standard of ‘intelligence surveillance and investigation’.Such a response, if it weren’t for the[糊涂而马虎]is incompetent“. And the so-called standard should act, “Is it just letting it come and go? “

Parts of Kinmen are just a few hundred meters from mainland China. ( ABC News: Mitchell Woolnough )

Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense: Deploying anti-drone systems next year

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense issued a statement saying,Anti-drone system to be deployed next year, first deployed on smaller islands. “Officers and soldiers at all levels will continue to be vigilant in accordance with the principle of ‘not escalating conflict or causing disputes’,” the statement added.

In addition, the Taiwan Executive Yuan announced on ThursdayDefence budget to be increased in 2023the overall defense expenditure is as high asNT$586.3 billion (about 28 billion Australian dollars), an increase of about 13.9% year-on-year.This is Taiwan’s defense spending since 2017Growth for the sixth year in a row。

Zhu Zemin, Comptroller of the General Accounting Office of the Taiwan Executive Yuan, pointed out that,The cross-strait situation has indeed led to a significant increase in defense spending in 2023。

US approves $2.8 billion sale of military equipment to Australia

UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter. ( Reuters: Tyrone Siu )

US has approved sale of military helicopters and equipment to Australia, estimatesValued at US$1.95 billion (A$2.8 billion)。

Pentagon says Australia requested to buy40 UH-60M Black Hawk helicoptersthe prime contractor will be Lockheed Martin.

At this time, Australia is seeking to increase its military presence in the Indo-Pacific region.

In May, the US State Department also approved a sale to Australiamobile rocket launcher。

National Weather Outlook for Tomorrow

The next three months will be rainy in eastern Australia and dry in the west. ( Bureau of Meteorology )

Although it is warm and cold, Australia has clearly begun to feel the breath of spring.

According to the official forecast of the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, AustraliaA rainy spring in the east, relatively dry in the west。

There is a strong chance of more than 80 per cent rainfall over much of eastern Australia this spring.

By contrast, parts of Western Australia are expected to be relatively dry, with only a 25 per cent chance of above-average rainfall in areas south of Perth.

And the already fairly dry western Tasmania is expected to remain dry.

AustraliaAbove-average daytime temperatures are forecast for the northernmost and southernmost regions this spring. Nighttime temperatures are also likely to be above average across much of the country.

70% chance of La Niña this year, but that’s not the only factor contributing to the heavier rainfall in the east. Since the last La Niña began to weaken during the winter, there has been widespread speculation that La Niña may be making a comeback.

Sydney Metro strike continues as passengers complain

Sydney’s railways have been on strike for several days, and commuters have been affected and complained. ( AAP: Flavio Brancaleone )

Sydney Trains strike action continuesTrain services will continue to experience delays today, mainly on the T2, T3 and T8 lines, with possible train cancellations and departures of up to 25 minutes。

Passengers complained, many people yesterdayComplain about not being able to get into the car at all, delaying school and work。

Sydney Metro chief executive Matt Longland said there would also be delays to train services throughout the day, particularly on the inner west line. He said they were working to restore service.

The Rail, Train and Bus Union (RTBU) has taken several industrial actions since June.The dispute between employers and employees focuses on theIntercity fleet problemThe CBD metropolitan area connected by intercity rail mainly passes through major stations such as Central Station (Central), Town Hall (Town Hall) and Wynyard (Wynyard).

According to the current arrangement,Intercity trains will be equipped with only one driver, eliminating security guards along the linethe union thinks soThe inability to ensure the safety of train entry, exit and operation will also lead to the unemployment of more than 400 security guards。

At present, the NSW government has agreed to make changes to the safety concerns raised by the union, and the union said that further clarification of some of the terms is still needed.Industrial action could end next Wednesday if union members agree。

Djokovic withdraws from US Open without vaccine

The unvaccinated Djokovic came to Melbourne earlier this year to participate in the Australian Open sparked controversy, and his visa was eventually cancelled and forced to leave the country. ( ABC News )

The current world number one Serbian men’s tennis player Novak Djokovic announcedWithdrawing from this year’s US Open,because of himCan’t enter the U.S. without being vaccinated against COVID-19。

Djokovic at the US OpenAnnouncement of withdrawal a few hours before the results of the lottery are announced. The US Open will start next Monday (August 29).

Djokovic beat Australia’s Nick Kyrgios in the men’s singles final at Wimbledon not long ago.Wimbledon four-peat 。

Djokovic has now won21 Grand Slams88 ATP singles titles including 38 Masters Series and 5 year-end finals.

Earlier this year, he entered Australia to compete in the Australian Open without being vaccinated against the new crown.Triggered visa turmoilIn the end, Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke exercised his discretion to cancel Djokovic’s visa, and he was forced to leave the country and missed the Australian Open. That was the first time Djokovic missed the Australian Open since 2004.

NASA finds carbon dioxide on planet outside our solar system for the first time

For the first time, “clear evidence” of carbon dioxide has been found on a planet outside our solar system, NASA said.

The James Webb Space Telescope has captured the presence of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere of an extrasolar planet, NASA said.

this oneGas giant planet orbits a sun-like star 700 light-years from Earth。

The discovery, which has been accepted for publication in the journal Nature, suggests the possibility of a future James Webb Space TelescopeAbility to detect and measure carbon dioxide in thinner atmospheres of smaller rocky planets。

Previously observed by other space telescopesThe planet’s atmosphere contains water vapor, sodium and potassium。

