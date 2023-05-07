Moroccan abuse implicates 4 people in Italy

Hespress – the beauty of Azudud

Finally, the Italian authorities arrested 4 people who subjected a Moroccan immigrant to violence and dragging him into a car in the region of Liguria, where they are charged with attempted murder.

Italian media reported that the motive for the attack was initially a traffic dispute between the detainees, who are Italians, a South American and a Slav, and the Moroccan immigrant, before it was exacerbated by racism and hatred towards the victim.

Surveillance cameras showed the four attackers racing their car with the victim, who was driving a vehicle to transport goods on a highway.

After several chases, the same footage showed that the assailants forced the victim’s car to stop, and four people attacked him and beat him up before running him over and dragging him with their car for a distance of several meters, then fleeing.

The same sources confirmed that the victim’s severe injuries required his transfer to Voltre Hospital, where he will undergo treatment for 45 days.