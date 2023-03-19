Home News Moroccan Asouik clinches the 72.50 kg title for the Muay Thai World Championship
Moroccan Asouik clinches the 72.50 kg title for the Muay Thai World Championship

Moroccan Asouik clinches the 72.50 kg title for the Muay Thai World Championship

Moroccan Asouik clinches the 72.50 kg title for the Muay Thai World Championship
Electronic flag – Rabat

The Moroccan world champion, Youssef Asouik, snatched the title of the World Professional Muay Thai Championship in the weight of 72.50 kg, yesterday, Saturday, in Nice, France.

Asouik, a member of the Moroccan Muay Thai national team, was crowned world champion after defeating his French challenger, Jimmy Vieno, the defending champion, in the summit match that took place in the tenth edition of the series.
international.

Asouiq added this new professional world title to the series of titles he won with the Moroccan national Muay Thai team, most notably the title of the World Amateur Championship last May in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. He was also crowned champion of the last Arab Championship, which was also hosted by Abu Dhabi at the beginning of March, in addition to winning the European Professional Championship in December 2022 in Sweden.


