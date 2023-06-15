Moroccan Christians present to the Bouayach Council demands for freedom of worship and church marriage

The National Council for Human Rights received, on Wednesday, June 14, at the Council’s headquarters in the heart of the capital, Rabat, a delegation from the Coordination of Moroccan Christians, after the aforementioned Coordination reached the conviction that “progress in finding solutions to the demands of Moroccan Christian believers necessarily passes through communication, work and pleading.”

Mustafa El-Soussi, general writer and spokesperson for the Coordination of Moroccan Christians, said, “The meeting with the National Council for Human Rights was a wonderful opportunity to renew our demands for the Council as a constitutional institution that deals with the rights of all Moroccans, regardless of their differences or beliefs, through what the founding Royal Dahir provides.” to the Council,” noting that the meeting was also a space to recall the legitimate reasons for our demands, and the humanitarian, social and doctrinal motives that prompted us to demand these demands, which we consider simple and do not pose any threat to any party.

The Secretary-General of the Coordination Committee said that they “demand their right to recognition and existence.” He added: “One of our demands is that we be allowed to hold Christian rites in official churches, and to recognize ecclesiastical or civil marriage, with our victory for the latter, as it is an entry point that recognizes all forms of marriage.”

Al-Sousi added, in his statement to the Hespress newspaper, that “the right to give our children the names we want was also demanded without imposing specific names on us, which cancels our right to be different,” stressing at the same time on “the demand that activating the optional character of studying Islamic education or Religious, in general, as well as the requirement of Christian burial upon death.”

The official spokesman for the Coordination of Moroccan Christians recorded that “this reception is an opportunity to resume the discussion, and to remind the importance of coexistence and victory for the right to difference.” “Timgrabit” tire as an exclusive value.

The same speaker continued, saying: “We wish to live as Christians in our homeland, Morocco, despite our different religious beliefs, and we do not accept foreign tutelage or dictates; Because we cannot stand against our country on opposite sides, or allow outside parties to exploit our circumstances, to blackmail our state,” explaining that this official reception reflects Morocco’s desire to preserve spiritual security, especially since King Mohammed VI has previously said that he is the prince of believers in all religions. “.

For his part, Abdel Rafie Hamdi, Director of Monitoring and Human Rights Protection at the National Council for Human Rights, said, “The meeting with the Coordination of Moroccan Christians represents a routine and normal matter, since the Council eventually receives Moroccan citizens, whatever their beliefs.” To the council through a correspondence with President Amna Bouayach, and their request was simply met, and they were received.

“The issue of religious minorities in Morocco, in general, is among the issues that the Council pleads for as part of its comprehensive human rights strategy that triumphs for all human rights without division, including freedom of belief,” Hamidi explained to the electronic newspaper Hespress, noting that “the Council is following up the affairs of All minorities, in order to find out if they face difficulties in exercising their natural rights or face restrictions in society or from official authorities because of their different religious choices.”

The Director of Monitoring and Human Rights Protection at the Bouayach Council stressed that “the various problems raised by the Coordination of Moroccan Christians were heard, and there were directives from our side,” noting that they “also raised the problem of difficulties in going to church in Morocco; However, the council monitored and tracked the matter, and it became clear that they are indeed facing a problem that most churches in Morocco practice their devotional rites in foreign languages, which some Moroccan Christians do not master.” However, “the right to resort to it is not restricted, nor is it subject to discrimination or restriction,” according to the same speaker.

My acid did not fail to mention that “the Coordination Committee raised, for example, the issue of the difficulty of establishing associations; However, we explained to them that the Public Freedoms Law in Morocco prohibits the establishment of associations of a religious nature, while the establishment of associations in general is not problematic in principle.

Concluding his statement, the human rights activist said, “The discussion was serious and calm, allowing Moroccan Christians to express themselves, and we assured them that we all stand against discrimination or exclusion, given that the National Council is involved in the international system related to freedom of belief.”