Moroccan families have a religious responsibility towards their sons and daughters, represented in teaching them to be proud of their Islamic identity, to revere the Book and the Sunnah, and to adhere to fear of God Almighty.

Mohamed Sharky

I remember that I published a previous article, in which I recounted an event that occurred two years ago, during a meeting of parents of learners, fathers and mothers, in a private education institution, with a member of the education administration, in order to study what concerns them regarding the academic path of their sons and daughters, in order to ensure their success. Among the interventions that aroused my attention at that time was one of the fathers who asked: Are we, as parents, keen on the success of our sons and daughters in the afterlife, as we are keen on their success in this world? This intervention surprised some of the parents, while others considered it a departure from the context of the meeting.

It is well known that no one can argue with the issue of the keenness of parents for their sons and daughters to achieve the best results in their academic path, in order for the end of this journey to be their access to the best colleges and higher institutes from which, after graduation, their job opportunities are guaranteed. And they are trusted, and this is their worldly success, and there is no shame in being too keen on it, rather it is a religious duty before it is a worldly duty, as many parents believe.

In contrast to the keenness of the parents of the educated young adult for her worldly success, the concern for her success in the hereafter is almost non-existent, if not zero in most cases, and in most families, as there are no indicators in the daily life of this young adult of this concern, because the question of parents about the achievement of Their sons and daughters their daily school duties, there is no corresponding question about their fulfillment of their religious duties, the foremost of which is the obligation of the five daily prayers, or opening the Mushafs to read what is available from the book of God Almighty, or opening one of the authentic books to review a hadith of the Messenger of God, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, or Knowing something from the biographies of the righteous predecessors…

And if most of the homes of Moroccan families have companions, then the utmost care is taken for them to be placed among the things that decorate the salons, and they are accepted from time to time, but they are rarely opened to read what is easy of their verses, although they represent spiritual nourishment as necessary as the bodies need their material food. There may be some religious books or volumes in many of our homes, including books of authenticity, which are used to decorate cabinets for some families, and for some of them they are part of the decoration of homes. Some people have begun to record videos of themselves for each other, with bookcases behind them, which is a fad that appeared with the spread of cell phones, and may have been borrowed from some satellite channels that transmit pictures and scenes of meetings with politicians, thinkers, scholars, or experts… who are called for dialogue, so they make sure that you are behind them. They depict bookcases showing some of their titles, which may give an impression of the scientific levels of their owners, and they may have intended that, and deliberately.

The phenomenon of taking personal pictures, and behind them bookcases, has moved to pictures that identify the identities of cell phone owners, to be indicators of the social status of those who aspire to have those pictures of added value that would win them the attention of others, and perhaps their respect. Some people record his speech with his bookcase behind him, and display it on his “Facebook” or “Twitter” or “Instagram” website, in what has become known as private personal channels.

Sometimes the abundance of books in the closets of some who have modest levels of education may be a way to cover up the modest levels, and God has affairs in His creation.

We return to the core of our topic after this digression, to say that Moroccan families have a religious responsibility towards their sons and daughters, which is to ensure that they are taught to take pride in the Islamic identity, with reverence for the Book and the Sunnah, and a commitment to fear God Almighty.

Some may ask how that can be, and the answer is as follows:

The consolidation of pride in the Islamic identity has two sides: the first face is represented by pride in the tongue after it is firmly established in the heavens, and the second face is represented in daring pride in the tongue, or rather translating it into actions so that these actions recorded in the daily life of individuals reflect that pride. It is not possible to talk about this pride with the prevalence of manifestations of alienation of identities, so that the intensity of care is taken to appear with signs and indications of the identities of non-Muslims, and this is most likely to appear with signs and indications of our Islamic identity. What is worse than that is that we feel ashamed of showing our Islamic identity in front of these Gentiles, in whose presence we feel inferiority, alienation, and dependency in all material and moral forms and methods that reflect their identities. We may share some of these forms and methods, material and moral, with the Gentiles by virtue of civilizational interaction and friction, but that partnership should not lead to the total alienation of our identity, so that we become a metamorphosis. We do not preserve our identity, nor do the Gentiles accept that we be their partners in their identities.

It is necessary to digress here regarding the consideration of languages ​​as among the indicators of pride in identity, both verbally and graphically. This subject was often raised between me and my virtuous brother, Professor Al-Hassan Al-Jarudi, who published more than one article on the subject of the French language, the last of which was two days ago. In our country, we are still keen to use the French language in naming our streets, shops, and billboards on which French phrases are written in Arabic script. And the last article of Professor Al-Jarudi was the subject of discussing a scientific dissertation at Mohammed I University in Oujda. emerging in our universities, and he has the right to ask about that, especially when there is no discussion in our mother tongue, which is the language of our identity. It is known that those who visit some countries criticize the keenness of its citizens to speak in their language with foreigners, and we mention, for example, Spain and Turkey… Some of those who visited these two countries even resent that care, which causes them problems in dealing with their people, whether at airports, or In hotels, restaurants, and markets.

In contrast to the hardships that our citizens face in communicating with other citizens of foreign countries, we find that foreigners who visit our country do not need to learn our language, because they easily find someone to talk to in their own language, including the seller of a handful of mint, and he is nevertheless, He does not feel embarrassed or ashamed, rather he grows arrogant, because we had to learn his language in order to rid him of the trouble of learning our language and to facilitate the fulfillment of his needs, because we feel inferior in front of him, while we feel great embarrassment, shame and unfairness, because we do not know his language when we visit his country, and he despises us. Because of that, he may not pay attention to us if we ask him about something we need in our language, and he does not care about us. This digression is intended to point out that families teach their children to be keen on the Islamic identity, to be careful not to feel inferior in front of Gentiles when using our mother tongue.

Someone does not need to remind us of the saying: “He who learns the language of a people is safe from their evil or deception.” And we are not against learning languages. We make mistakes in pronouncing and writing them, while we count a thousand calculations if we err in pronouncing or writing the languages ​​of the Gentiles. We may mock each other and despise each other if we make a mistake in using the languages ​​of the Gentiles. And a drawing, but we may not feel it at all, or we may not know it due to our ignorance of the rules of our language, and this is a disregard for our Islamic identity.

As for urging our children to sanctify the Book and the Sunnah, the matter should not stop at decorating homes with copies of the Qur’an, or murals on which verses from the Book of God, may He be glorified and exalted, are painted. And we make it a daily duty, just as it is obligatory to open some books of authenticity to read at least one hadeeth a day, and in this way the connection between our sons and daughters is established with the Holy Qur’an and the noble hadith. There is no doubt that what tempted the group that wanted to confuse the religiosity of young people in particular, is the alienation that currently exists between them and the authentic books that include the Sunnah, and they went as far as they could to cast doubt on the most important of them, which is the authenticity of Imam al-Bukhari, and for this it is necessary to immunize these young people from a virus The skepticism that aims at its religious invulnerability to destroy it, and then facilitate the disruption of its Islamic identity, to turn it into a freak, and a follower of permissive Western secularism.

As for making these children fear God, may He be glorified and exalted, it requires us to be careful to command them to perform the five daily prayers, as we train them to do that before they reach the age of obligation, and we monitor their perseverance in them after reaching the age of majority. There is no doubt that the behavior and actions of our children through what they say and what they do of actions, reflects the long distance that separates them from fearing God Almighty. If our educated youngsters slur their tongues in their daily speech within the space of educational institutions, or in their surroundings, obscene phrases, all of them are obscene, so that a snapshot of dialogue cannot be devoid of slandering the symptoms of mothers even in the normal dialogue between the interlocutors, and all of this reflects the absence of a proper religious upbringing within The family environment, and it is not possible to rely to achieve this upbringing on academic curricula alone in the subject of Islamic education, which are presented in the form of theoretical lessons, in which the learners are tested in order to forget immediately after passing the examinations, their condition and reality, while they are studying them or they are being tested in them completely contrary to its directives, bearing in mind that these curricula It has also become a target by the sweeping secular tide behind which external parties stand with dictates that they want to impose on our educational system because of a need in Jacob’s soul, as it is said, and they use godfathers from among our people or fifth columns that coordinate with them step by step to achieve what was planned with outrageous cunning and malice. In the finishing centers on our Islamic identity, which has become known, and it operates without secrecy.

At the level of behavior, we notice that most of our youth who are schooled, or even who have dropped out of school, are behavior that is dominated by sexual harassment, so that girls are not safe from it, whether inside or outside educational institutions, or in the streets or public places, which unfortunately reflects The degree of blatant moral degeneration, which has become widespread among adolescent youth, due to the disruption of families’ keenness to raise their sons and daughters to fear God Almighty. This unfortunate situation was exploited by the fragmentation of the godfathers or the fifth columns, agents of Western secularism, to push these young people to normalize immorality, by marketing it as one of the individual freedoms.

Finally, we say that steadfastness on the religion cannot be achieved by aspirations or words without actions or without conditions. Rather, practical and procedural stances are necessary, otherwise our Islamic identity is heading towards its demise – God forbid – and we are in heedlessness, but rather in a deep slumber. .

