Electronic Science – Hisham Al-Duraidi The representation of the syndicates of pharmacists and pharmacies in Morocco said in a communiqué following the meeting on Thursday, April 6, 2023, which was called by the Minister of Health and Social Protection to receive the national syndicate centers at the ministry’s headquarters in Rabat, that the Ministry of Ait Talib has shown its readiness to cooperate with the professionals of the sector, without actual and implementable outputs. Urgent.

The communication added that the session witnessed a strong argument by the union centralists regarding their demand file, through good interventions, which concerned the definition of the reform and accumulated projects of the sector, which have become an obstacle in professional practice, and constituted a reason for the deterioration of the economic conditions of many pharmacies on the one hand, and what is caused by improper interpretation. On the other hand, the profit margin of the pharmacist in medicines, which, according to pharmacists’ representatives, led to “insulting the pharmaceutical body and its image in the national public opinion, at a time when national pharmacies are doing a good job in serving their country and citizens.

The communication emphasized that the Minister interacted positively with the multiple interventions of all stakeholders, expressing explicitly the Ministry’s readiness to work with national trade union centers and open channels of dialogue, in order to achieve the principle of a participatory approach with professionals in addressing the various professional problems of the pharmacy sector.

The communication added that the director of the Ministry’s Medicines Directorate, who completed the meeting on behalf of the minister who left the session due to his governmental obligations, expressed the ministry’s readiness to cooperate, according to the signing of the minutes of the meeting, outlining the broad lines of the required reform projects for the pharmaceutical sector.

The communication indicated that the national trade union centers resumed their association with the Pharmacist House, in order to enhance consultation and take the necessary decisions required by the stage, after the end of the first session, which lasted for more than 4 hours, to cling to the national strike scheduled for Thursday, April 13, 2023.

The syndicates revealed that the meeting with the ministry remains preliminary, and its features and the extent of the ministry’s involvement in dealing with the demand file of pharmacists were not clear, in light of the professional tension the sector is witnessing in the current circumstances, and a break with professionals that lasted for several years.

In the same communication, the national trade union centers affirmed their readiness to review their strike agenda, in agreement with all the local pharmacies’ unions, in the event that the ministry interacts in the coming days regarding pharmacists’ demands, whose files overlap with other ministries, by reviewing the second previously announced strike for a period of time. Two consecutive days

And the trade union representative decided to maintain the current April 13 strike, considering it as a response to the dignity and consideration given to the profession of successive blows over the previous years, and it will remain carrying this slogan.

The communiqué of the national trade union centers said that it is natural for it to achieve its desired goals. And with it, once again determined by pharmacists.

The communiqué called on all national pharmacies for comprehensive mobilization to ensure the success of this historic milestone in the history of the pharmacy profession in Morocco, in order to come across a renewed pharmacist model on the horizon that would restore the professional pharmacist to his rightful place in the national health system, similar to developed countries.