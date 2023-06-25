Moroccan Road Cycling Championship: Adel El Arabawy and Shaima El Zakraoui win the title in the individual time trial

Written by Muhammad Al-Durahim

The Royal Moroccan University of Cycling is organizing, from June 23 to 25, the national championship competitions for road cycling in the city of Ifrane, with the record participation of the associations affiliated with the university in various categories, male and female.

The phases of this national championship, organized under the banner of the International Cycling Union, started on Friday, June 23, at 3:00 pm, with a race against the clock on the road between Amschelfen Station and Hebri Dahaba Station and back in the adult and under 23 categories (35 km). ) and young men (25 km), and old women and less than 23 years (20 km), and young women (15 km).

During this inaugural race of the National Road Cycling Championships

Adel El-Arabawy and Shaima El-Zakraoui were crowned champions of Morocco in the race against the clock in the adult and adult category, drawing the national championship for road racing, which is hosted by the city of Ifrane from 23 to 25 June.

And Adel El-Arabawy from the Khouribga Cycling Club won the Moroccan champion in the race against the clock, which took place yesterday, Friday, on the road linking Michlifen and Jebel Hebri, covering a distance of 35 km in a time of 47 d, 59 s and 38 part one hundred, ahead of Ashraf El Daghmi. From Kawkab Sports Marrakech, who recorded a time of 49 d, 18 s, 95/100, and Mohsen El Kouraji of the Oval Sports Federation, who was recently crowned the Tour of Cameroon title, who achieved a time of 49 d, 35 s and 52/100.

As for the senior women category, the title went to Shaimaa Al-Zakrawi from the Wefaq Tit Melil Association, covering the race distance (20 km) in 36 minutes, 27 seconds, and 92/100.

The technical results of this individual time trial are as follows, according to the participating age groups:

Adult category (35 km)

1- Adel Al-Arabawi (Khouribga Cycling Club): 47d, 59s, 38/100.

2- Ashraq Al-Daghmi (Al-Kawkab Al-Marrakish): 49 d, 18 s, and 95/100.

3- Mohsen Al-Koraji (Al-Ittihad Sports Oval): 49 d, 35 s, 52/100.

category under 23 years (35 km)

1- Nasreddine Matouki (continental team Sidi Ali Unlock) 50d 18s 44/100.

2- Ibrahim Al-Sabahi (Al-Boughaz Club in Tangiers) 51d, 29s, 26/100.

3- Mohamed Najeeb Al-Sanbouli (Association of Bike Champions Safi) 53d, 23s, 23/100.

Youth category (25 km)

1- Al-Mahdi Al-Arabawi (Marrakesh Youth Association) 36 d, 24 s, 64/100.

2- Yahya Bourkela (New Generation Bike Club), 37m, 25s, 90/100.

3- Ashraf Al-Kuraimi (Association of Bike Champions Safi) 38 d, 16 sec, 1/100.

Senior category (20 km)

1- Shaimaa Al-Zakrawi (Wefaq Tit Mellil Association) 36c, 27th, 92/100.

2- Ikram Bougluaga (Ittihad Sports Oval) 36 d 34 s 67/100.

3- Malika Benalal (Wazzan Sports Federation) 36d, 40s, 30/100.

Category under 23 years old

1- Rajaa Chaker (Agadir Mountain Bike Club)

34 d, 31 s, and 95/100.

2- Wessal Bouabou (Agadir Youth Club) 35D, 31S, 57/100.

Young women’s category (15 km).

1- Yasmine Bouchiha (Golden Wheel Association in Mohammedia) 29d, 08s, 01/100.

2- Doaa Iza (Souq Al-Sabt Youth Association) 29 d, 49 s, 25/100.

2- Abandoning Bosna // Al-Amal Al-Gharbawi for Bicycles (1h, 06m, 43s, 78/100).

3- Salma Hariri (Safi Bike Champions Association)

35 d and 39 s and 01/100.

On the other hand, the male and female participants in this tournament, on Saturday, June 24, were on a date with the start of races in a closed orbit in the district of Awa, which are: competitions for juniors (30 km), girls (15 km), boys (60 km), girls (30 km) and adults. Women and girls (60 km) and masters for men and people with special needs (75 km).

The “Little Princess” wedding will conclude on Sunday, June 25th, starting at 10:00 am, with a road race for the adult (169.8 km) and youth (84.9 km) categories, starting from Ifrane, passing through El Hajeb and Azrou, and returning to the starting place.

