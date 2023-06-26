Moroccan Road Race Championship: Adil Arbawi and Chaima Zakrawi reigning champions of the Individual Time Trial

Couple Mohammed Drihem

The Royal Moroccan Cycling Federation is organizing, from June 23 to 25, 2023, the national road cycling championship competitions in the city of Ifrane, with the record participation of associations affiliated to the Federation in various categories, male and female.

The phases of this national championship, organized under the aegis of the Union Cycliste Internationale, began on Friday June 23, at 3:00 p.m., with a race against time on the road linking Michlifen Station to Hebri Station return to the categories adults and under 23 (35 km) and cadet men (25 km), and Adult Ladies and under 23 (20 km), and Cadets (15 km).

During this inaugural race of the National Road Cycling Championships; Adil El-Arbawy and Chaima Zakraoui have been declared crowned champions of Morocco in the race against time in the adult category, under this national road race championship 2023 hosted by the city of Ifrane from June 23 to 25.

Adil El-Arbawy of Club Cyclisme de Khouribga won the Moroccan champion in the time trial, which took place yesterday, Friday, on the road between Michlifen and Jebel Hebri, covering a distance of 35 km in a time of 47 mn.59s.38/100, ahead of Achraf Doghmi from Kawkab de Marrakech, setting a time of 49 mn, 18 s, 95/100, and Mohcine El Kouraji from Union Sportif de Casablanca, recently crowned in the Tour du Cameroun in title, who achieved a time of 49 d, 35 s and 52/100.

In the senior women’s category, the title went to Chaimaa Zakrawi of the Wefaq Tit Melil Association, covering the running distance (20 km) in 36 minutes, 27 seconds and 92/100.

The technical results of this individual time trial are as follows, according to the participating age categories:

Adult category (35 km)

1- Adil El Arabaoui (Khouribga Cycling Club): 47mn, 59s, 38/100.

2- Ashraf Ed-Doghmy (Kawkab of Marrakech): 49 mn, 18 s et 95/100.

3- Mohcine Al-Kouraji (USC): 49mn, 35 s, 52/100.

under 23 category (35 km)

1- Nasr Eddine Maatougui (continental team Sidi Ali Anlock) 50mn 18s 44/100.

2- Ibrahim Essabahy (Club Al-Boughaz de Tanger) 51mn, 29s, 26/100.

3- Mohamed Najib Sanbouli (Association of Safi Cycling Champions) 53mn, 23s, 23/100.

Junior Men Category (25 km)

1- El Mahdi El Aarabaoui (Association jeunesse de Marrakech) 36 mn, 24 s, 64/100.

2- Yahya Bourkila (New Generation Cycling Club), 37mn, 25s, 90/100.

3- Achraf Kurymy (Safi Cycling Champions Association) 38 mins, 16 secs, 1/100.

Ladies Elite category (20 km)

1- Chaimae Ez-Zakraouy (Association Wifaq Tit Mellil) 36mn, 27s, 92/100.

2- Ikrame Benjelouaja ​​(Ittihad Sportif de Casa) 36 mins 34 secs 67/100.

3- Malika Benallal (Ittihad Sportive Wazzan) 36mn, 40s, 30/100.

Category under 23 years old

1- Raja Chakir (Club VTT Agadir)

34 mins, 31 secs 95/100.

2- Wissal Baoubbou (Agadir Youth Club) 35mn, 31s, 57/100.

3- Hariri Salma (Association velo des champions Safi) 35mn.39s.01/100

Young women category (15 km).

1- Yasmine Bouchiha (Association Roue d’Or in Mohammedia) 29mn, 08s, 01/100.

2- Doua Iyza (Souk Sabt Youth Association) 29 mins, 49 secs, 25/100.

2- Hajar Boussenna (Al-Amal Al-Gharbawi de cyclisme) 1h, 06mn, 43s, 78/100).

3- Salma Hariri (Safi Cycling Champions Club) 35 mins, 39 secs, 01/100.

Moreover ; it should be noted that the Ladies and men participating in this tournament were there on Saturday June 24, with the start of the closed circuit races in Dayet Aoua, namely: races for the minimal men (30 km ), minimal girls (15 km), junior boys (60 km), junior girls (30 km) and junior ladies and senior ladies (60 km) and Masters Men and people with specific needs (75 km).

The “Little Princess” party will end tomorrow, Sunday June 25, from 10 a.m., with a road race for the adult (169.8 km) and cadet (84.9 km) categories, departing from Ifrane, passing through El Hajeb and Azrou, and back to the starting point.

