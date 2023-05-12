Moroccan slogans in solidarity with the “Palestinian resistance” and calling for the “downfall of normalization”

With slogans such as: “From Morocco to Palestine, one people, not two peoples,” and “We are all for the sake of steadfast Palestine,” Moroccans renewed their solidarity with the Palestinian cause, supporting the “resistance,” and calling for “dropping normalization with the occupation.”

The vigil, which was received by the parliament building square in the capital, Rabat, on Friday evening, was called for by the Moroccan Initiative for Support and Victory, and on the sidelines, Mhamed al-Hilali, a leader in the Unification and Reform Movement, said that it was “a condemnation of the brutal Zionist aggression.”

Al-Hilali added, in a statement to Hespress, that “the aggression is delving into the policy of assassinations, not of the resistance leaders and activists, but of their children, families and women, with the indiscriminate bombing of civilians.”

And he added: “These repeated, periodic attacks reveal the criminal and terrorist nature of this Zionist entity, and confirm for the thousandth time that there is no peace, no agreements, or normalization with this criminal entity, and that the solution is resistance; What was taken by force can only be recovered by force.”

He stressed that this stand also condemns “the Zionist penetration, which has become a Zionist trot, and an attempt to penetrate the country’s national security and its social fabric.”

In turn, Rachid Flouli, the national coordinator of the Moroccan Initiative for Support and Support, said that “terrorism against civilians in Palestine” occurs “in light of the suspicious silence of organizations that claim to be keen on security and peace, but they use double standards, and the United States of America prevents the issuance of any decision on the situation.” Present”.

Flouli continued, in his statement to Hespress, saying: “This stand, too, is a message of denunciation of the official Arab silence, whose positions do not rise to the level of what is happening now in terms of terrorism, massacres, assassinations, field executions, and integrated war crimes.”

And he continued: “This is also a message to the Moroccan people, who have always been with Palestine and the Palestinian struggle, and we affirm the continued support and backing of the Palestinian struggle and the option of resistance, and our denunciation of the path of normalization in our country.”

Before concluding by saying: “We renew our demand for the Moroccan state to back down from normalization, at a time when terrorism, massacres and the desecration of our sanctities are being practiced, while our officials persist in subjecting national sovereignty to this wrong choice.”