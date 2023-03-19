Electronic flag – Rabat In a spacious space filled with different colors of feelings and memories, a group of men of sports, media and management came together to activate the existing partnership between the Moroccan Sports Journalists and the administration of the University Campus Moulay Ismail in Rabat, where the organization of this sporting event was supervised by Hamid Yahya, President of the Moroccan Sports Journalists and Abdel Hamid Hasban, director of the university district Moulay Ismail, accompanied by a group of people of good will.

The sports meeting witnessed a football match, which brought together two teams composed of foreign students and their Moroccan counterparts, which carried with it all the meanings and expressions of brotherhood and friendship that unite Moroccans with their African brothers.

The second match was marked by another meeting that brought together a group of sports journalists and former students of the university district, Moulay Ismail, who benefited from their postgraduate studies in this historic residential complex.

After the end of the two matches, the old students were honored, as they expressed their gratitude to the organizing party on Ibb. Their creativity for this beautiful initiative, due to its human values, manifested in strengthening the bonds between generations of students, extending aid to new students, and enabling them with all means that make their place in this university neighborhood a place that consolidates and preserves memories that cannot be erased from memory.

The old students also expressed their gratitude to the university district administration and the Moroccan Association of Sports Journalists for this initiative, which is considered the beginning of a series of activities that the university district will know under the banner of the partnership that brings together the district administration and the association.