Home » Moroccan victory in the six-ball World Cup
News

Moroccan victory in the six-ball World Cup

by admin
Moroccan victory in the six-ball World Cup

Hespress – W.L.LMonday, June 5, 2023 – 00:01

The Moroccan national team outperformed its Scottish counterpart, 7-2, in the opening matches of the first round of the Six-Party World Cup, which will be held in Essen, Germany, from June 2 to 11, with the participation of 44 countries.

The Moroccan national team leads the ranking of Group D, which also includes Georgia and Ireland alongside Scotland, while the national team includes a group of young football talents who are active in the Zaytouna Marrakech team.

Moroccan national football team World Cup hexagon

See also  The Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core is concerned about the fifth anniversary of the planning and construction of the Xiongan New Area in Hebei-Guangzhou Municipal People's Government Portal

You may also like

Verstappen dominates Spain: ‘incredible victory’ — Formula 1

Russia extends pledge to cut production, stresses compliance...

In rural Valledupar, armed men murdered ‘El Indio’

MUFG to Facilitate Japanese Bank-Backed Stablecoins Through Progmat...

Oil prices jump more than two dollars a...

Mining companies halt operations in Colombia due to...

Paolo Fox horoscope, forecasts from 5 to 11...

[오늘의 투자전략] KOSPI starts rising around 0.7%… “Attempt...

Suction truck broke pavement and was trapped in...

Impagnetiello lover: “We hugged with Giulia”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy