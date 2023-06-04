8
Monday, June 5, 2023 – 00:01
The Moroccan national team outperformed its Scottish counterpart, 7-2, in the opening matches of the first round of the Six-Party World Cup, which will be held in Essen, Germany, from June 2 to 11, with the participation of 44 countries.
The Moroccan national team leads the ranking of Group D, which also includes Georgia and Ireland alongside Scotland, while the national team includes a group of young football talents who are active in the Zaytouna Marrakech team.
See also The Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core is concerned about the fifth anniversary of the planning and construction of the Xiongan New Area in Hebei-Guangzhou Municipal People's Government Portal