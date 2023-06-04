Moroccan victory in the six-ball World Cup

Hespress – W.L.L

The Moroccan national team outperformed its Scottish counterpart, 7-2, in the opening matches of the first round of the Six-Party World Cup, which will be held in Essen, Germany, from June 2 to 11, with the participation of 44 countries.

The Moroccan national team leads the ranking of Group D, which also includes Georgia and Ireland alongside Scotland, while the national team includes a group of young football talents who are active in the Zaytouna Marrakech team.