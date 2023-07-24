Moroccan writer dives into the history of Indian cinema

Hespress art and culture Photo: Hespress Hespress from RabatMonday 24 July 2023 – 07:15

Recently published by the “Book Bridge” in Marrakech, a new book by the Marrakech researcher and writer Moulay Abdallah Al-Alawi, titled “Indian Cinema from an Arab Point of View”, translated by Basma Al-Hajami and Abdelkabir Al-Alwani.

The book, which is located in 160 pages of intermediate pieces, includes 48 specialized articles on the history of the emergence of Indian cinema, the most important stages of its formation and its relationship to the political party system in the Indian continent, its most important stars and flags, its artistic and cultural styles and colors, in addition to its large public influences, especially Moroccan, Arab and Islamic ones, in addition to an introduction to translators and a foreword by the author.

Among the contents of the book, the first of its kind in this field, we find, “Regional Cinema”, “Silent Singing”, “Post Independence”, “Congress Party and Cinema”, “Star Industry”, “Importance of Song in Indian Film”, “Cinema Stars”, “Family Dynasties”, “Personality”, “Funny Help”, “Evil (evil)”, “Film Star”, “Female Stars of Film and Political Stars”, “Decoration and Photography”, “Poster”, “Muslims in the Most Famous Indian Cinema”, “Indian Cinema in the Arab World”, “Horizons of Indian Cinema”, “Dilip Kumar: Social Leader”, “Political Song, Sathya Jeth Rai Kasthya Jeth Ray”, “City of Gods”.

The edition also includes, “Political Mafias,” “The Tale of Aishwarya and Others,” “Amitabh: A Permanent Light in Indian Cinema,” “The Indian Mafia and Cinema,” “Paprimusc 1526-1992,” “From Bombay to Mumbai,” “Assassinations and Gangs,” “Indian Cinema on its 100th Anniversary,” “Cinema and Politics,” “Cinema and Sectarianism,” “Indian Cinema,” “The Beginning of Bollywood Cinema,” “Countries and Languages.” “,” Indian Cinema in Morocco “,” Mangala Ann: A History of Morocco in Indian Cinema ”.

It should be noted that the Marrakech writer Moulay Abdallah Al-Alawi is considered one of the few cultural historians who, in many of their research and studies, approached the patterns of Asian peoples, their modern and ancient ways of living, and their relationship with Moroccan civilization throughout the ages, which qualified him to go on shuttle trips in many of the countries mentioned, in search of what confirms these links and documents them in history sheets and rare documents.

Indian cinema, a new book by Moulay Abdallah Alaoui

