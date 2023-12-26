Morocco: 13 new security infrastructures built in 2023

In order to strengthen community policing structures and ensure the adaptation of services to the expansion of new urban centers, the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) has established 13 new security structures during the year 2023

There are 13 new security infrastructures built in 2023 in Morocco. These are the 5th district of the Rabat police headquarters, the Ryad police district, the 24th district of the Marrakech police headquarters, as well as the creation of the mobile emergency police unit at the Kénitra police headquarters. But also of two police dog brigades in the cities of Kénitra and Larache and a mobile group for maintaining order in the city of Settat.

According to a press release from the DGSN in its 2023 annual report, the creation of these 13 new security structures is intended to strengthen the structures dedicated to community policing and ensure the adaptation of services to urban expansion.

This strengthening also concerns the Rabat Police Headquarters, with the creation of the 5th Police District and the Ryad Police District, as well as the establishment of 24 districts within the Marrakech Police Headquarters. This brings the total number of police districts nationwide to 454, covering all urban areas subject to national security services.

At the same time, the DGSN continued the generalization of emergency police units, operating under the supervision of the command and coordination rooms.

This year, the inauguration of the permanent police mobile emergency unit at the Kénitra police station marked a significant step forward. Made up of mobile teams of cyclists and emergency vehicles, this unit responds effectively to requests for help from citizens, ensuring rapid intervention. Its vehicles are constantly checked and monitored by the relevant services at central and regional level.

During this year, the command and coordination rooms managed a total of 19,722,041 emergency calls via telephone line 19, resulting in 867,042 interventions on public roads. At the same time, mobile police emergency units initiated 448,256 interventions.

In addition to emergency calls, citizens asked for information. Negative calls were also recorded.

In the same context, the uniformed brigades carried out 494 patrols on public roads, for a total of 529,164 interventions on the ground, ranging from the arrest of people involved in criminal proceedings to the drafting of reports of crimes against the highway and traffic code , including reporting the maintenance of public order.

Furthermore, the DGSN inaugurated citizen reception spaces, in collaboration with the Ministry responsible for digital transition and administrative reform, as well as with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

These spaces were initially set up at the Identity Data Registration Center of the Témara provincial police district, in the foreigners section of the General Intelligence Service of the Casablanca police headquarters prefecture and at the headquarters of the 5th arrondissement of the Mehdia district. Kenitra. police station, awaiting a future generalization of this experience on a national scale.

These reception spaces intended for Moroccan citizens and foreigners stand out for their structures that combine an aesthetic aspect of the internal architecture and an exemplary reception and orientation environment with the presence of police officers, women and men, well qualified to lead users of this public service.

Equipped with an integrated information system through computers connected to specialized systems and interconnected with scanning devices such as optical scanners and digital readers of fingerprints, cards and identity data, these centers aim to promote police services by significantly reducing time required to receive and process user requests.

Furthermore, the year 2023 was characterized by the strengthening of territorial units with new teams, thanks in particular to the creation of two police dog brigades in the police prefecture of Kénitra and in the provincial district of Larache, as well as a mobile group for the maintenance of the order in the city of Settat, as well as three specialized incident investigation services in the Benguerir and Tanger-Beni Makada police districts and another at the Ait Melloul regional security police station.

It also plans to open a new identity data registration center in the Driouch district.

CONSTRUCTION OF THE NEW DGSN HEADQUARTERS CONTINUES:

And again in the context of improving security governance and modernizing the public police service, construction work continues on the new headquarters of the General Directorate of National Security on an area of ​​20 hectares in the Ryad district.

It is an integrated administrative complex that brings together all central security departments in one place. Work at the various base plants has reached a completion rate of 90%, according to the work plans established to meet the initially set deadlines.

The year 2023 was also marked by the start of construction projects of seven new security buildings, including that of the Regional Security District in the city of Fkih Ben Saleh, as well as the headquarters of the police districts and traffic accident prevention services and healthcare. at the Tangier police station.

Furthermore, three police districts were created in Casablanca, Khenifra and Mohammedia. Added to this is a re-equipping and rehabilitation operation of the headquarters of three police districts of the prefecture of Casablanca, of three districts of the prefecture of Fez, of the headquarters of the Bouznika police station, of the mobile brigade responsible for maintaining order at Fez police headquarters and a police district in the city of Benslimane.

Furthermore, the current year was characterized by the start of the complete process of implementing the new visual identity aimed at distinguishing the fleet of surveillance vehicles from other vehicles and cars.

Therefore, 549 emergency vehicles and couriers were equipped with this new visual identity. At the same time, the modernization of the national security vehicle fleet continued with the acquisition and delivery of 2,132 new vehicles for the benefit of various regional and central national security directorates. These vehicles are equipped to meet the professional needs of various police units and brigades nationwide.