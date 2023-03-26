This Saturday, Morocco expanded its state of euphoria by defeating Brazil 2-1 in a match played in Tangier without the services of the injured Neymar or answers to the organization and bite of the Qatar 2022 semifinalist.

The essential qualities that helped Walid Regragui’s team defeat Belgium, Spain and Portugal at the previous World Cup have not diminished in the slightest.

With a new lesson in intensity and efficiency, and despite Bono’s numerous mistakes, this team showed in Tangier that it is here to stay by defeating a five-time world champion.

Through Boufal, they took the lead in minute 29. In minute 67, Casemiro equalized for Canarinha, but Sabiri kept the game alive and made it 2-1 with ten seconds left, causing the stadium crowd to frenzy and shouts of “olés” in the stands.

Except for the Brazilian goal, the game started without surprises. Weverton, the Palmeiras goalkeeper, replaced Ederson, who had been experiencing stomach problems.

The pressure mounted as the five-time world champions were pressed for time. Vinicius benefited from the growing number of empty spaces. In those, Casemiro missed with little confidence, but his shot made its way into the arms of Bono, tying the game.

Everyone anticipated that Brazil would definitely lose their hair, but Morocco surprised everyone with a second goal from Sabiri that came after a mistake by Militao ten minutes from time.