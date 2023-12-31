Morocco and the EIB sign a financing contract of 100 million euros in support of the “Forests of Morocco 2020-2030” Strategy:

Mohammed Drihem

Thursday December 28, 2023; Faouzi Lekjaa Minister Delegate to the Minister of Economy and Finance, in charge of the Budget and Lionel Rapaille, Director of Operations for Neighboring Countries of the European Union at the European Investment Bank (EIB) signed a contract of financing in support of the “Forests of Morocco 2020-2030” strategy for an amount of 100 million euros.

Signed in the presence of Abderrahim Houmy, Director General of the National Agency for Water and Forests (ANEF), this financing contract dedicated to the “Forests of Morocco 2020-2030” strategy is part of the cooperation between Morocco and the EIB and extends over the period from 2024 to 2028.

According to its initiators, this financial partnership is also part of the efforts made by Morocco, under the enlightened vision of HM King Mohammed VI, for the modernization and strengthening of the competitiveness of the water and forest sector in Morocco.

Focused on three essential components, this financing contract emphasizes adaptation to climate change, the promotion of biodiversity, and the strengthening of institutional capacities for effective and coordinated implementation.

The first component concerns support for watershed development plans to rehabilitate forests, reduce erosion, preserve water resources and soil fertility. It includes reforestation, assisted natural regeneration, mechanical erosion control, revegetation of gullies, and the opening or maintenance of forest trails.

The second component concerns the conservation of biodiversity and the promotion of ecotourism in national parks, with the conservation and rehabilitation of habitats and species, the development of adequate infrastructure, and the promotion of ecotourism.

Finally, the third component is dedicated to technical assistance to ANEF in the preparation and implementation of the project, and support for the sectors, with a subsidy from the Investment Facility for the Neighborhood of the European Union.

In a speech delivered on the occasion, Mr. Lekjaa emphasized the importance of the signing of this financing contract which marks a significant milestone in the achievement of Morocco’s environmental and socio-economic objectives.

In this sense, Lekjaa highlighted Morocco’s commitments in the fight against climate change, including the commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45.5% by 2030, and the transition to the development of clean and renewable energies.

He also highlighted the originality of the forest support program, highlighting the strengthening of the capture of greenhouse gas emissions and the contribution to clean energy.

For his part, Mr. Rapaille underlined the importance of this financing contract which is structured around an integrated approach aimed at strengthening the biodiversity of the Kingdom’s national parks and facing the challenges of climate change, while promoting the economic development of these forest areas.

For him, this is funding included in a global project meeting various objectives, noting that the said program includes crucial actions such as protection against erosion, development of forest areas, and promotes an approach inclusive by involving all local stakeholders.

To conclude, Rapaille made it clear that this innovative program aims to reconcile various issues such as environmental protection, the preservation of often neglected biodiversity, in addition to promoting the country’s economic development.

For his part, Mr. Houmy highlighted the role of this initiative capable of creating an environment conducive to the effective implementation of the forestry strategy, specifying that the signing of this financing agreement with the EIB for the realization of Morocco’s Forests strategy is a continuation of other agreements already concluded, such as those with the French Development Agency and cooperation with the European Union.

Focused on the preservation of biodiversity, adaptation to climate change and collaboration with local populations, this strategy highlights the importance of forest user populations as key players in the sustainable management of natural resources, -he clarified.

Related